  • Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Ezra Miller apologises for recent behaviour; says ‘have begun treatment’

Miller’s statement comes amid uncertainty over whether the controversies will affect the release of his upcoming film The Flash.

Ezra Miller (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ezra Miller, who is known for his role as Barry Allen in the DC series The Flash, has finally broken his silence amid the ongoing controversies.

In a statement, the non-binary star opened up about dealing with “complex mental health issues,” following a series of issues, including assault and abuse allegations, and also apologised to fans.

In the statement shared by the actor’s rep with Variety, Miller addressed their troubling behaviour which has led to legal issues and abuse allegations against him.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Miller’s statement to Variety comes amid uncertainty over whether the controversies will affect the planned 2023 release of the film The Flash.

The actor previously played the superhero in Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad. He also appeared in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Earlier this month, Miller was charged with felony burglary, adding to his growing legal issues. He is due to appear in court for this charge on September 27.

Miller, who is set to star as Justice League member The Flash in their own solo movie, has been accused of throwing a chair at a woman, grooming minors, and other serious misconduct. As well as the burglary charges in Vermont, Miller has seen legal issues pop up in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and North Dakota.

