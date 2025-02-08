Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

UK SHOW IS A SHOCKER

THE recent Rewind Queens tour was an absolute shocker. The concerts had already been postponed from 2024 due to Alka Yagnik’s severe illness, yet organisers likely knew she wouldn’t be able to perform in the January shows in London and Birmingham – but only announced her absence days before.

Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal, and Alisha Chinai headlined instead, but the sound quality in London was so poor that even these seasoned performers sounded like amateurs. The backing singers were equally dreadful. This was evident in reels shared on social media, which were nothing short of cringe-worthy.

Kavita Krishnamurthy

AIMLESS RELEASE

DESPITE earning positive reviews at major film festivals, releasing Superboys of Malegaon in cinemas on February 28 feels like a futile exercise. The comedydrama, based on real-life events, has already been confirmed for release on Amazon Prime shortly after, reducing the incentive for a theatrical run.

Adding to the challenge, there is little buzz around the film, and its cast lacks the box office pull needed to draw audiences to cinemas.

Superboys of Malegaon

JAI HO FOR VISH

POPULAR Bollywood busker Vish surprised music fans in central London by performing the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho alongside its original singer, Tanvi Shah. The duo delighted passers-by, who joined in singing the Slumdog Millionaire hit.

This isn’t the first time Vish has been joined by celebrities while busking – he has previously performed with artists like Indian rapper Badshah.

Tanvi Shah and Vish

PAUL’S UNIQUE APPEAL

POPULAR stand-up star Paul Chowdhry embarks on his biggest-ever UK tour in March, with multiple venues already sold out in advance.

A pioneer who paved the way for British Asian comedians on the live circuit, his greatest strength lies in his raw authenticity.

This is perhaps why he attracts one of the most multicultural crowds in comedy today. In contrast, many other high-profile British Asian comedians have reshaped themselves for mainstream television, becoming little more than tick-box exercises – resulting in far fewer audience members from ethnic backgrounds at their shows.

Paul, however, has bridged that divide and remained fearless, making his new show, Englandia, one to watch. Look out for my in-depth interview with him later this month.

Paul Chowdhry

STUNNING UK SOUNDS

THE South Asian Sounds music festival returns to the Southbank Centre in London from May 15-18. British artists performing include multi-instrumentalist Baluji Shrivastav, singer Jaz Dhami, and sitar virtuoso Roopa Panesar. Audiences can also celebrate Gujarat’s folk traditions with Osman Mir & Third Culture Collective. Pakistan’s Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali Group will headline a major show at the festival.

Roopa Panesar

WHY ATTACK ON SAIF RAISES SUSPICIONS

CELEBRITY couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be hoping the storm surrounding the stabbing incident at their home dies down.

What began as global shock over Saif being attacked and hospitalised has now turned into a case riddled with unanswered questions, fuelling suspicions and multiple conspiracy theories.

Perhaps the most puzzling aspect of the case is the Mumbai police repeatedly arresting suspects who bear no resemblance to the alleged attacker seen on CCTV.

One wrongly accused individual has even claimed the ordeal has ruined his life. Adding to the mystery, reports suggest the prime suspect’s fingerprints do not match those found on the weapon.

Given how celebrity cases often unfold, I doubt this investigation will ever reach a definitive conclusion – there’s clearly something being concealed.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

SONU QUERIES INDIAN AWARDS

SINGER Sonu Nigam has drawn attention to the deep flaws in India’s national honours system. The recently announced 2025 winners list, like in previous years, saw many deserving candidates overlooked in favour of others with far lesser achievements.

Nigam rightly questioned why legendary singers like Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan had yet to be recognised, despite their immense contributions to music. He also called for a posthumous honour for the late Kishore Kumar.

Like many, he finds it astonishing that India’s biggest-ever star, Amitabh Bachchan, has yet to receive the country’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna. A quick look at past and current recipients only reinforces how flawed the system has become, with many honourees paling in comparison to the icons who continue to be overlooked.

Sonu Nigam

RICH KID’S FILM FLOPS

IF THERE’S anything worse than nepotistic newcomers from Bollywood dynasties getting lead roles over talented outsiders, it’s when the child of a wealthy family is handed a film debut. That appears to be the case with Veer Pahariya, who made his debut in the recently released Sky Force.

Unsurprisingly, he brought little talent to the flop film. Had an outsider with real screen presence been cast, the movie might have fared better. Instead, Sky Force became a wasted opportunity to introduce much-needed new talent to Hindi cinema. As for Pahariya, this will likely be the peak of his acting careers.

Veer Pahariya

FLOP EPIC WILL FAKE HISTORY

MOST Bollywood period films share one thing in common – they are wildly inaccurate, often to the point of being absurd. In recent years, the rise of extremist right-wing fervour in India has pushed these fictionalised accounts of historical figures even further from the truth.

That is why Chhaava, set for release on February 14, is unlikely to offer much historical accuracy. Instead, it promises exaggerated action sequences and strong undertones of religious bias. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, few are expected to watch what seems destined to be an expensive flop.

ROSHNI IS SET TO SHINE

A MAJOR highlight of this year’s Afro Futures Festival, taking place at Rich Mix Centre in London from March 6-9, is Roshni. The acclaimed Sonia Sabri Dance Company presents a breathtaking solo Kathak performance set to a rich soundscape of global music.

Like their previous works, the show promises to deliver an uplifting experience, blending dynamic dance, compelling storytelling, and diverse musical influences. Described as deeply moving and gloriously entertaining, it is one of the festival’s standout performances. Tickets are on sale now.