Expert reveals the benefit of abstaining from alcohol after 4 weeks

CEO of One Year No Beer ( OYNB ), reveals the benefits of stopping drinking alcohol, which can start happening within days of sobriety.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Similar to Dry January, Sober October aims to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for a whole month, often raising money for charity in the process.

The idea of Sober October actually started in the UK as a way to raise money for people with cancer. But are there any benefits of going sober?

Here, an expert reveals what happens to the body after 4 weeks of no drinking.

Ruari Fairbains, CEO of One Year No Beer ( OYNB ), revealed the benefits of stopping drinking alcohol, which can start happening within days of sobriety, the Mirror reports.

He is reported to have said, “You may notice your sleeping pattern improves, as quitting alcohol can add five or six more REM cycles per night.

He adds, “This leads to better cognitive function, steadier moods, and healthier eating patterns.

“And remember, alcohol is also a diuretic which promotes water loss, so by going alcohol-free for one month, you’ll be better hydrated, experience fewer headaches, and have more energy.”

Also speaking about better sleep when you abstain from alcohol, Samantha Bloom, a registered functional medicine nutritionist in an earlier report that featured in the Independent is quoted as saying, “Alcohol may have an initial sedative effect but sustained drinking is a major disruptor for circadian rhythms.

“It suppresses REM which regulates our circadian rhythms (rapid eye movement) and is associated with creativity, dreaming, and memory, and worsens disorders like sleep apnea.”

According to Ruari, from around the second week onwards, you may begin to notice better digestion as well.

“Acid production begins to stabilize, which has a soothing effect on your stomach lining and means any acid reflux and indigestion calm down.

Agreeing with Ruari, Anna Mapson, a registered nutritional therapist and owner of Goodness Me Nutrition explains that, “Excess alcohol can increase inflammation in the gut and increase permeability (leaky gut) as well as damage to the tissues in the intestines.

“Leakiness in the gut has been associated with changes in mood, anxiety, and depression. This means excess alcohol can contribute to your digestive symptoms, as well as other wider issues around the body,” she notes.

With regard to the positive effects during the second week of abstinence from alcohol, Ruari reportedly said, “It’s around this point that you begin to see how much money you’re saving, which gives you more to spend on more positive treats.”

In week three, weight loss may now be obvious due to the lack of alcohol in your diet, the expert said.

“On top of which, your blood pressure may have dropped, which in turn reduces your future risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke,” he states.

In week four, the liver function will have made a complete recovery.

“Your liver performs over 500 vital functions, playing a critical role in fighting infections, maintaining hormonal balance, giving your body energy, converting food nutrients, and removing toxins.

“You’ll see the first signs of a healthier liver, in more glowing skin and brighter eyes,” he said.

When asked why October is better to quit rather than waiting for it to be your January plan, Ruari reportedly answered, “we tend to slow down a bit in autumn, which means you can focus on goals without too many distractions, and it’s a great way to give your body a break before the festive season kicks in.”

Abstaining from alcohol can also help to improve your mood and mental health, said Giulia Guerrini, lead pharmacist of digital pharmacy Medino.

She is quoted as saying, “Drinking alcohol reduces your serotonin production – a key neurotransmitter that makes you feel happy – so taking part in Sober October can boost your energy, mental health, and mood while also making your head feel less foggy.”

Established in 2014 by Macmillan Cancer Support, the Independent reports that “soberheroes” which is the event’s theme for 2022, has raised over £33m for the charity, and more than 10,000 people have already signed up for this year’s challenge.