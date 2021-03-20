Exclusive: “Life should be lived every moment,” says actress Isha Chhabra

By: Mohnish Singh







Isha Chhabra, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, tasted success with her role in MX Player’s web-series Mastram (2020). She has bagged several interesting projects ever since.

While she awaits the release of her Tamil and Sri Lankan bilingual film, you can see her on MTV’s latest reality show Forbidden Angel which premiered on March 12.

In conversation with Eastern Eye, Isha Chhabra talks about Forbidden Angel, what she learned from participating in the show, and so much more. She also shares who she wants to share the screen space with in Tollywood.







Tell us something about your MTV reality show Forbidden Angel and how did you bag it?

I am fortunate to be a part of Forbidden Angel. It’s a beautifully designed show, produced by Waveband Productions and directed by Vinod sir. Forbidden Angel is a talent-based show along with the backstory of an angel. It’s absolutely a 100 % reality show and I nailed this show by just being myself.

What is that one thing this reality show has taught you personally?







The show has taught me to be more in the moment, live, and evolve at your best. Life should be lived every moment. The show seems to be a celebration of life, success, and failure.

How’s your experience getting the guidance of Mugdha Godse and Cyrus for your reality show?

It was absolutely a great pleasure to be under the guidance of Mugdha and Cyrus for this show. I loved interacting with them. Cyrus and Mugdha have done a fantastic job in the show. I love it the way Mugdha calls me mastikhor. She feels that I have a kid inside me which is true. We also have some great guest judges on the show like Vivek Oberoi, Sangeeta Ahir, Divya Khosla Kumar, Ananya Birla, and Hina Khan.







You have also worked in several South Indian films, how has the journey been so far in Tollywood?

Yes, I have worked in three languages down south – Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu – but my favourite are Tollywood and Kollywood. I was also nominated as Best Debutant for my Kannada film in 2014.

Do you feel Tollywood is more open to working with newcomers than Bollywood?

I feel, yes. If you are deserving and hard-working, there is more possibility you get work faster in Tollywood. I really love the way Tollywood functions. It has that feel and more reality in its content. I wish to work in films like Baahubali. Though Bollywood is also casting new talents these days, I want to work simultaneously in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. I am a diehard fan of Bollywood, but a lot of people connect with me in the south, so I choose both.

Who do you want to share the screen space with in Tollywood?

I would love to work with Prabhas. His acting really touches my heart. I loved his performance in Bahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017).

How do you look at your journey so far?

My Journey has been just beautiful. It has been full of ups and downs. I have been growing a true actor inside me since I was born, and following my dreams, and listening to my inner voice to achieve my goal and happiness that I want in life.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am looking forward to the release of my bilingual Tamil and Sri Lankan film which will be out this year. I have played the character of a female Aghori from the Himalayas in the movie. We shot the movie in the UK and it has been produced by the Shiva brothers. Also, I am working on something in Bollywood which hopefully I could speak about soon.





