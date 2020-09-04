Exclusive: “I believe without struggle there is no progress,” says TV star Paras Madaan

Paras Madaan always knew that he wanted to be an actor. After doing theatres for several years in his hometown Delhi, he moved to Mumbai to fulfil his most cherished dream. He got his creative feet wet with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008-10). The show ran for two years.

Later, his layered and textured performance is such shows as Qubool Hai (2012-16) and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins (2014-15) established him as a notable face on Indian television. Today, Madaan has several successful shows to his credit. He was last seen in Beyhadh 2 (2019-20) on Sony Entertainment Television.

Eastern Eye spoke with Paras Madaan about his over-a-decade-long journey in showbiz, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the industry, when he knew he wanted to be an actor, how his parents reacted when he told them he wanted to pursue acting as a career, his dreams of seeing himself on the silver screen, and much more.

The actor also talked about late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who was his co-star in their debut show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Read on…

How is life after being under siege at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic?

COVID-19 has been one of the toughest times for the entire world and it came across as a quintessential challenge which has no pre-configured solution. For me also, it came as a transformational wave as it gave me the opportunity to take a pause and ponder what our priorities are as responsible human beings not only towards each other but also towards our planet Earth.

Have you started transitioning back to work after lockdown or are you still working from home or simply vegging out?

The production houses are still not fully functional. I am following the guidelines of new normal and working from home, which involves making audition tapes and sharing it across.

There are a lot of actors who are joyful of the fact that shooting activities have resumed, but some are sceptical about venturing out as the Coronavirus scare is still there. What are your thoughts?

Yes, I fully agree that Corona has made us imbibed new habits and new lifestyle changes and this is the new normal with which we all have to live. I am sure all working sets are being sanitised properly to ensure the safety and security of all the people working on sets.

What kind of impact do you think the Coronavirus pandemic will have on the entertainment industry?

During this pandemic, the industry has gone through a harrowing experience. From daily wage earners to actors to production houses, everybody associated with the entertainment industry has faced severe dark times. But I still believe that there is a glimmer of hope. Recovery may be slow but it shall definitely happen. Digitisation has opened up new platforms and for sure will lead to great beginnings.

What has been your learning from this pandemic?

I feel Corona has drastically changed the way we all used to look at life. The pandemic has highlighted some important life lessons for me. The human connection, long talks and deep conversations with friends, the family bond and increased affinity towards nature have made me reflect upon my lifestyle and the way we all should be living our lives.

From Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil to Beyhadh 2, how do you look back at your journey?

I see it as a growth of a sapling into a nurtured plant when I look back. I have had my own share of learnings and experiences. I definitely created some golden and awesome memories to treasure forever.

Would you like to share any special memory with your Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who is not with us anymore?

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil was the starting phase for both Sushant and me and whatever time we spent together, he always came across as a very loving, jovial and friendly person. We used to have lunch together at the set and always used to have a blast laughing at funny jokes. I have some amazing memories of Sushant as a co-actor. I wish and pray that he gets his awaited justice. It is extremely unfortunate that we have lost such a great talent. May his soul rest in peace!

When did you know that you wanted to be an actor?

I always knew that I wanted to be an actor since childhood.

Was it difficult to convince your parents?

I feel blessed to have such a loving family and parents who always support all my dreams and stand by me through thick and thin. It was a very difficult decision for them to send me all alone to chase my dreams. My father always wanted to be a playback singer and be a part of the industry, so I think I got it from there itself.

Tell us something about your struggle days in Mumbai.

I believe without struggle there is no progress. There have been really tough times when I started off. I have had my own set of ups and downs, but now when I look back, I feel thankful for those experiences as they helped me emerge into a stronger and brighter individual.

Before landing in Mumbai, you did theatre in Delhi. Do you believe that theatre helps an artist polish his skills better?

I absolutely agree that theatre helps an actor in ways more than one can think of. Theatre helps us see different perspectives and makes us understand that every performance is unique. It is a cultural phenomenon that provides a platform to examine not only ourselves but also the society we live in.

What do you miss most about your hometown?

I miss my family and friends. Also, the yummy food that my mom used to make for me when I was there.

Do you want to transition to films someday or are you happy with what you have achieved on television?

If given an opportunity, I would surely want to venture into films. Television has been an asset to my career and has helped me achieve my dreams to an extent, but I do feel that one should never stop evolving on both personal and professional front.

Would you like to recommend some digital shows our readers can binge-watch?

Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Little Sheldon and Sherlock Holmes would be my recommendations for binge-watching.

What is next in store for you?

Few projects are definitely in the pipeline and once something materialises, I would let everyone know.

Your message to all those aspiring actors who want to come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams.

To all the budding actors, I want to say that don’t feel discouraged or disappointed or disheartened. Be consistent in your art and surely you would meet your success en route. Be yourself and don’t let your individuality die out.