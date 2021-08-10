Exclusive! Gourov Dasgupta: It’s been a great association with Ajay Devgn

Gourov Dasgupta (Photo credit: Picture Perfect Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music director Gourav Dasgupta is ecstatic as his latest song ‘Hanjugam’ from the upcoming Bollywood film Bhuj: The Pride of India has received rousing response from the audience. The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role and the composer thanks to the superstar for always believing in him. Bhuj: The Pride of India marks Dasgupta’s third association with the National Film Award-winning actor after Total Dhamaal (2019) and The Big Bull (2021).

In a candid conversation with Eastern Eye, Gourav Dasgupta talks about the making of ‘Hanjugam,’ its runaway success, and his extremely fruitful association with Ajay Devgn. The composer also shares an update on his forthcoming projects. Excerpts…

Your song ‘Hanjugam’ has crossed over 22 million views on YouTube. How are you feeling right now?

It feels awesome. Having said that, I do not think that in this age and time we should judge a song based on the number of views it garners because we all have heard and seen horrible tracks hitting the 100 million or 200 million mark. We also know that these views are manipulated when labels have vested interests in the product. What makes me happy is that ‘Hanjugam’ has gone very well with audiences. So many people have been doing the cover ever since the song came out. I have been getting so many calls, messages, and emails from so many people who loved the song. That is very, very special to me. In fact, Ajay sir and the director of the film are very happy with the way the song has caught on. I am sure once the film releases and the song is in the film, audiences are going to love it even more.

Did you anticipate this kind of rousing response when you were working on the song?

Well, whenever an artist creates a song, at the back of his head, he always expects it to shatter all the records and be the biggest song ever made. I think that is the kind of drive required and that is the kind of drive that keeps all of us going. Yes, when I was making ‘Hanjugam,’ I was hoping that it reaches out to people and gets due love. It is a beautiful song. I do not say because it is mine. If I hear the song on the radio with anyone else, I would feel the same. I am glad that Ajay sir took it and kept it in the film. There are a lot of labels that initially had the opportunity to use it, but they said it was not a good song and hence did not take it. But I think destiny had something else planned. So, yes, I was hoping it gets it due and it is getting its due and I am grateful for that.

How did ‘Hanjugam’ come into being? What is the story behind its creation?

I believe great songs come to you; it’s a cosmic connection. It has come to you from above. I do sit at home. I strum my guitar. And since I work from home, I keep making songs all the time. But when a great song comes to you, it just comes to you. There is no specific plan attached to that. When it comes, it just flows. ‘Hanjugam’ is one of those songs. I think in a lifespan, in a career, only a few songs are like that and ‘Hanjugam’ is definitely one of them. That is the only story. It just happened and we got it written and we made it. Devshi Khanduri wrote some beautiful lyrics and we were good to go.

If I am not wrong, this is your third project with Ajay Devgn. Tell us about your association with the actor-filmmaker?

Ajay sir and I first met on the sets of Total Dhamaal. And all credit goes to Mr. Indra Kumar. He has been very kind. When we were working on the soundtrack of the film, Ajay sir gave us a lot of amazing inputs for songs like ‘Mungda’ and ‘Speaker Phat Jaye’. After that, we worked on The Big Bull together where he was the producer and Kookie Gulati was the director. He loved my songs then. And during the making of The Big Bull, he heard ‘Hanjugam’ and said that he wanted it for himself. At that stage, I did not know for which film or project. Much later I got to know that it was for Bhuj: The Pride of India. He was redoing the entire sequence to fit the song in the narrative. It has been a great association with him. He is not someone who will come and tell you things to make you feel happy. He is very reserved. We all know that. He does not speak much. But if he likes something, he really stands by it. And I think that is all that matters.

What is next in store for you?

Next in store is Chehre coming out, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. I have a great song in that film. There are two other films, very interesting and big films. I am just being superstitious, so not talking about them right now. Some beautiful things are coming out with a label too. I am putting together a rock band with two very, very talented artists. These are the things you got to watch out for.

This is the first part of the interview. Stay tuned for the second part of the conversation.