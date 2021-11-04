Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

CRICKET

Ex-England batter Ballance admits using racial slur against Rafiq

Gary Ballance of Yorkshire Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

0Former England international Gary Ballance on Wednesday (3) admitted using the racial slur P**i against former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq in a swirling row that has cost the county a host of sponsors.

Ballance said in a statement: “I regret that I used this word in immature exchanges in my younger years.”

The 31-year-old, who played 23 Test matches for England, said: “It has been reported that I used a racial slur and, as I told the independent enquiry, I accept that I did so and I regret doing so.

“I do not wish to discredit Rafa by repeating the words and statements that he made about me and others but I have to be clear that this was a situation where best friends said offensive things to each other which, outside of that context, would be considered wholly inappropriate,” Ballance said.

Ballance added that “at no time did I believe or understand that it had caused Rafa distress” — he said that if he had realised, “then I would have stopped immediately”.

Ballance’s admission came after publishing company Emerald ended their association with Yorkshire and their Headingley stadium in Leeds over the handling of a report that found Rafiq suffered “racial harassment and bullying” at the club.

On a troubled day for the club, local brand Yorkshire Tea followed shirt sponsor Anchor Butter in ending their partnership with Yorkshire.

Several other sponsors — including beer company Tetley’s — decided not to extend their deals.

“We do not tolerate any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour and the damaging effects this has,” Emerald said in a statement.

“We hope YCCC will listen and respond with serious action to eradicate racism from the club and uphold the values we all expect.”

The county offered Rafiq, 30, “profound and unreserved apologies” when the report was published in September but last week said it would take no disciplinary action against any staff.

The story has unleashed a wave of criticism against Yorkshire, drawing in senior British politicians and governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Rafiq, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton and the county’s chief executive and director of cricket have been summoned to testify before a British parliamentary committee on November 16.

Committee chair Julian Knight has said Yorkshire’s board should quit over “endemic racism” and called the row “one of the most repellent and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history”.

Pakistan-born off-spinner Rafiq, who represented Yorkshire in two spells between 2008 and 2018, made 43 allegations and said he had been driven to suicidal thoughts by his treatment at the club.

Yorkshire’s redacted report upheld seven of his claims but concluded the club was not institutionally racist.

“No one believed me, no one listened everyone tried to protect themselves and left me all alone to fight,” Rafiq tweeted this week. “TIME FOR THE FULL TRUTH.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Dravid appointed India head coach
HEADLINE STORY
Javid says ‘heads should roll’ over Rafiq’s racism claims at Yorkshire
CRICKET
Stokes’ return massive for England’s Ashes tour, says Root
CRICKET
Buttler says Sri Lanka ton ‘right up there’
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire cricketer admits calling Rafiq ‘P**i repeatedly, reducing him to tears
CRICKET
‘You need a break’: Bumrah says India suffering ‘bubble fatigue’
HEADLINE STORY
T20 World Cup: Kohli-led India blasted after loss to New Zealand
HEADLINE STORY
Rashid fit and firing in England’s quest to win T20 World Cup
Sports
Pakistan’s Babar in ‘severe distress’ over ill mother
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli admits India ‘not brave enough’ as World Cup hopes fade
Sports
‘Analyse, move forward’, says Bumrah after second World Cup loss
Sports
Boult stars as New Zealand thrash India in T20 World Cup
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Cairn Energy ends billion-dollar tax dispute with India
Sunder Katwala: ‘Cricket needs a deeper change of culture on…
Ex-England batter Ballance admits using racial slur against Rafiq
Exclusive: Geeta Basra reveals her favourite Diwali memory, says “It…
Karanvir Sharma: This Diwali is going to be very special…
Shivangi Khedkar: I am the kind of person who wants…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE