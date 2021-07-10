Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393

News

Every Briton can be double-jabbed by mid-September, says UK health department

A man receives a vaccine at the Chelsea F.C. pop up vaccine hub in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

MORE than 80 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the UK, the Department of health and social care declared on Friday (9), adding that every Briton now has a chance to be double-jabbed by mid-September.

 

About 86.8 per cent of Britons have received the first dose while 65.3 per cent of the adult UK population is now double-jabbed, as per the latest figures. A total of 80,072,121 doses that have been administered across the country also includes more than half (54 per cent) of young people aged 18 to 24 who have received a first dose – just three weeks after the programme was opened to this age group.

The department also said that with vaccine dose interval now reduced from 12 to eight week as per recent announcements, every Briton now has a chance to be double-jabbed by mid-September.

The news follows the government’s announcement that from July 19, people who have been vaccinated with both doses will not have to quarantine on their return to England from amber list countries.

The legal requirement to self-isolate for coming in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case is also set to be scrapped from August 16.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: We have now delivered over 80 million vaccine doses across the UK – this a phenomenal achievement. Thank you to everyone who has come forward for their jab. It is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones”

Analysis from Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge suggests that vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone.

Data from PHE shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. 

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “This is an astonishing accomplishment – in around seven months the NHS in every corner of the country has administered 80 million vaccines.”

“The success is down to the incredible dedication of NHS staff, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers, local authorities, civil servants and the armed forces – the country applauds your commitment to saving lives.”

Revealing that the UK government had secured access to more than 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines early on behalf of the entire UK, the department said that the medicine’s regulator, the MHRA, was the first in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, allowing the rapid deployment of vaccines across the country.

 

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as baby remains missing
News
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ as Church of England drops plan for racial justice officers
News
India’s poor suffer as temperature rises across the country
News
Biden picks Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India
PAKISTAN
Family of Brit mum, who died in Pakistan, appeals to Johnson for fresh inquiry
News
Zaila Avant-Garde becomes first African-American to win US spelling bee
UK
Hindu animal welfare body rescues Wales calf with three eyes, to worship as…
US
US to reach 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by end of this week,…
News
Indian student applications for UK on rise despite pandemic constraints
UK
First edition of UK-India financial markets dialogue held
US
Indian American killed in an accident at a construction site in Philadelphia
News
London’s new City Hall road renamed Kamal Chunchie Way
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Every Briton can be double-jabbed by mid-September, says UK health…
Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as…
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ as Church of England drops plan for racial…
India’s poor suffer as temperature rises across the country
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in the…
Biden picks Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India