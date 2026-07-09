Europe's third heatwave forces a rethink of trains, power and infrastructure

Eurostar upgrades new trains to withstand temperatures of up to 55 °C.

UK power grid issues an alert as soaring temperatures push up electricity demand.

Heatwaves are increasingly reshaping long-term planning across Europe's transport and energy sectors.

Europe's third heatwave of the year is forcing governments, transport operators and energy providers to rethink how they prepare for extreme weather. From trains built to survive desert-like temperatures to warnings over tight electricity supplies, the latest spell of intense heat is exposing the growing pressure climate extremes are placing on critical infrastructure.

The latest European heatwave has pushed temperatures above 40 °C in parts of France, while southern England is expected to see highs of around 34 °C. As the prolonged hot weather continues, transport companies and power operators are introducing new measures to reduce disruption and prepare for even hotter summers in the future.

Preparing for a hotter future

Eurostar has upgraded its order for 50 new double-decker trains, ensuring they can continue operating in temperatures of up to 55 °C, well above the original design specification of 45 °C.

The operator said the decision followed France's record-breaking heat at the end of June and reflects expectations that temperatures across northern Europe could become significantly hotter during the trains' expected 30-year lifespan.

The new trains, expected to enter service in 2031, will feature enhanced air conditioning and upgraded onboard systems designed to perform reliably during prolonged periods of extreme heat.

Eurostar has also activated its seasonal heat response plan earlier than usual. The programme includes additional checks on air conditioning systems, water supplies and maintenance schedules after several trains experienced delays and equipment failures during recent heatwaves. Around one in ten Eurostar services have reportedly been affected by high temperatures in recent weeks.

The company also warned that overheated railway tracks remain a challenge, as steel rails can become considerably hotter than surrounding air temperatures, increasing the risk of expansion and track buckling.

Power networks also under pressure

The heatwave is also testing electricity systems across Europe.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) issued an Electricity Margin Notice after forecasting tighter electricity supplies during the evening peak, as households increasingly rely on fans and air conditioning while extreme temperatures reduce electricity generation in parts of Europe.

NESO stressed there is no risk of power cuts, describing the notice as a routine measure to encourage additional electricity generation and maintain secure supplies.

Meanwhile, France's state-owned energy company EDF warned that high river temperatures could force temporary reductions at several nuclear reactors because warmer cooling water affects safe operating conditions. France is a key exporter of electricity to neighbouring countries, including the UK.

Wildfires have also intensified across southern Europe, with tens of thousands of hectares already burned in France and Spain as the continent experiences another prolonged period of extreme heat.

While immediate disruption has so far remained limited, the latest heatwave appears to be accelerating long-term changes in how Europe designs its transport systems, manages electricity networks and prepares infrastructure for a hotter future.