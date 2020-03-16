Eros International set to bankroll a film called Corona Pyaar Hai

Earlier it was the 2019 Balakot airstrike which led several Bollywood filmmakers to register titles around the air attack conducted by India against a terrorist training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, and now it is the Coronavirus outbreak that has prompted a number of producers to book titles around the pandemic which has affected millions of people all across the world.

Though the production of all ongoing projects in Bollywood has been stalled for a couple of weeks, some producers and writers are busy making the most of the situation by weaving new stories revolving around the outbreak. According to reports, several film titles around the virus have already been registered with Eros International being the first production house to confirm a project on Coronavirus.

The production house, known for bankrolling a series of successful films like Bajirao Mastani (2015), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Tanu Weds Manu (2011), has registered Corona Pyaar Hai as the title of their next venture which will be a love story around the pandemic.

Confirming the same, producer Krishika Lulla of Eros told a publication that their project will start in full swing once the pandemic subsides. “Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine-tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing,” she said.

It will be interesting to see if Corona Pyaar Hai hits the jackpot at the box-office or fails to create any impact. Keep visiting this space for more details on this quirkily titled project.