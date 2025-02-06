England bat first in ODI opener as Kohli sits out

ENGLAND captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against India in the first of three one-day internationals in Nagpur on Thursday.
India were without Virat Kohli, who missed out due to a sore right knee.
Joe Root returned to England’s ODI side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. England had previously lost the five-match T20I series 4-1.
The three-match ODI series serves as preparation for the Champions Trophy, which begins on 19 February in Pakistan and Dubai.
India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Harshit Rana.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli had returned to the squad after struggling for form in India’s 3-1 Test series defeat in Australia last month.
Kohli, who had his right foot strapped, was seen walking gingerly during the warm-up.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.