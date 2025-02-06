Skip to content
England bat first in ODI opener as Kohli sits out

india-england-odi-BCCI

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Harshit Rana. (Photo credit: BCCI)

By Eastern EyeFeb 06, 2025
ENGLAND captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against India in the first of three one-day internationals in Nagpur on Thursday.

India were without Virat Kohli, who missed out due to a sore right knee.

Joe Root returned to England’s ODI side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. England had previously lost the five-match T20I series 4-1.

The three-match ODI series serves as preparation for the Champions Trophy, which begins on 19 February in Pakistan and Dubai.

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Harshit Rana.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli had returned to the squad after struggling for form in India’s 3-1 Test series defeat in Australia last month.

Kohli, who had his right foot strapped, was seen walking gingerly during the warm-up.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Manchester-Originals-Getty

If finalised within the eight-week exclusivity period, the deal would make Manchester Originals the second team in The Hundred to have an IPL-affiliated investor. (Photo: Getty Images)

India’s RPSG Group buys 49 per cent stake in Hundred’s Manchester Originals

THE RPSG Group, owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants, have secured a 49 per cent stake in Manchester Originals following the latest auction of The Hundred franchises on Monday.

Reports suggest the deal is valued at around £58 million, placing the overall valuation of Manchester Originals, who play at Old Trafford, at over £100m.

u19-t20-wc-champs

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.

India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.

Ambanis-Getty

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife and founder chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani during the wedding reception ceremony of actor Amir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan on January 13, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ambanis set to acquire minority stake in Hundred’s Oval Invincibles

THE OWNERS of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians have reportedly secured a deal to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles, a franchise in England’s Hundred competition.

Reports on Thursday stated that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which owns Mumbai Indians, emerged as the successful bidder.

khwaja-smith-getty

Usman Khawaja celebrates with captain Steve Smith after scoring a century during the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on January 29. (Photo: Getty Images)

Khawaja, Smith's put Australia in control against Sri Lanka

Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 119, and Steve Smith crossed 10,000 Test runs as Australia reached 261-2 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

After electing to bat in Galle at the start of the two-match series, Australia lost two wickets in the first session before Khawaja and Smith built an unbeaten 126-run partnership in the afternoon.

ICC faces pressure to act on Afghanistan amid women’s rights crisis

The Afghanistan men's cricket team

ICC faces pressure to act on Afghanistan amid women’s rights crisis

Eastern Eye

AFTER years of showcasing Afghanistan’s remarkable rise as a success story, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is under pressure to crack the whip on its member nation, which has seen major curtailment of women’s rights by the Taliban government.

England and South Africa have been urged to boycott next month’s Champions Trophy matches against Afghanistan. Their maiden appearance in the men’s 50-overs tournament as one of the world’s top eight teams is a testament to their growth in recent years.

