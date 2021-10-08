Website Logo
  • Friday, October 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

FOOTBALL

England to have female ref in charge for first time in World Cup qualifier

Referee Kateryna Monzul gestures during a football match of the Ukrainian Premier League. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

KATERYNA MONZUL will become the first woman to referee an England men’s international when Gareth Southgate’s team face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday (9).

The Ukrainian will be joined by assistant referees Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko, both also from Ukraine, in an all-female on-pitch officiating team at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella.

France’s Stephanie Frappart – the first woman to referee a Champions League match – will be the video assistant referee, with other officiating roles filled by men.

Monzul, 40, was part of the first all-female refereeing team to take charge of a senior men’s international when she officiated in the goalless Nations League draw between San Marino and Gibraltar in 2020.

She has also officiated at four women’s World Cups, including the 2015 final, when the United States beat Japan 5-2.

England top their six-team qualifying group for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with five wins and a draw from their first six matches, while Andorra sit fifth with three points.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Ozil aims to address lack of British Asians in football
Sports
Michael Owen named brand ambassador of Pakistan Football League
Sports
Shared best relationship on field with Bhaichung, Jeje: Chhetri
FOOTBALL
Southgate wants more women hired for England training set-up
Sports
Afghan girls’ football team flees to Pakistan
Sports
Ex-Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand talks of pain of online abuse
Sports
Robbie Fowler leaves East Bengal after one season
HEADLINE STORY
England players targeted with racial abuse in World Cup qualifier
HEADLINE STORY
Female Asian footballers ‘are drawing more women to the sport’
HEADLINE STORY
Brit footballer Zidan Miah joins Spanish club Rayo Vallecano
Sports
Derby responds after ‘racist and homophobic’ comments towards players
FOOTBALL
Roop Kaur joins London Bees as Sandeep Tak closes in on London City…
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Interfaith event in Manchester commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary
Air India sold to Tatas
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to the rumours of affairs and…
New video campaign urges to take flu vaccine and Covid-19…
Mumbai’s Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan and…
Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing crisis