England seek clarity on Pakistan tour after reports of venue changes

England captain Ben Stokes (l) puts his feet up on the team balcony alongside coaches Paul Collingwood (r) and Brendon McCullum during day one of the First Test between England and Sri Lanka on August 21. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ENGLAND are seeking clarification regarding their upcoming Test tour of Pakistan, following reports suggesting that matches could be moved to another country.

Media reports from the region indicate that the schedule for the three-match series, set for next month, might change due to construction work at some of the planned venues.

Currently, England are scheduled to play the first Test in Multan on October 7, followed by games in Karachi and Rawalpindi. However, renovations ahead of the Champions Trophy next year are reportedly causing complications at the latter two venues.

There have been suggestions that one or more matches could be relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or Sri Lanka, with the England and Wales Cricket Board awaiting further updates.

England coach Brendon McCullum spoke on the matter on Thursday at The Oval, ahead of the third Test against Sri Lanka. He stated, “We don’t really know (what is happening in Pakistan), but we can’t pick a team until we know where we’re going to play.”

He added, “It would be nice if, over the next couple of days, we found out.”

McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, also said, “Then we’ll sit down and make sure we’ve got the right team for the right conditions and the right opposition.”

England did not tour Pakistan between 2005 and 2022 due to security concerns, with the Pakistan Cricket Board hosting matches in the UAE during that period.

