Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,408
Total Cases 30,946,074
Today's Fatalities 624
Today's Cases 38,792
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,408
Total Cases 30,946,074
Today's Fatalities 624
Today's Cases 38,792

Arts and Culture

Engaging murder mystery keeps readers guessing until the end

By: MITA MISTRY

Mahmood’s debut novel You Don’t Know Me struck a chord with readers and literary heavyweights alike, but the pressure of such a strong start to his writing career doesn’t seem to have affected the British author and he has delivered an equally engaging follow-up.

Like his distinctive debut, the second novel has great individuality and an originality in the plot. The story revolves around a once successful and highly educated man who has been living off-the-grid, on the streets of London for a very long time. One rainy night after an altercation he takes shelter in an empty Mayfair apartment and witnesses a murder from a hiding place. He runs away and then reports the murder to police but doubts soon arise about his version of events. According to police what he has seen couldn’t possibly have happened. What follows is a multi-layered story filled with twists, unexpected turns and a journey into the past. The cleverly written crime novel has an interesting story built around a complex character that keeps you engaged.

The clearly talented writer combines a murder mystery with the story of a forgotten man and an exploration of a traumatised mind. The immersive story keeps you guessing until the very end and the engaging style of writing is such that it makes you forget about the relative slow pacing. There is a clever use of time in a story that has multiple layers and deep emotions.

Ultimately, this is another triumph from a talented crime writer who has become an original voice in the genre and those who read this novel will eagerly be awaiting to see what he does next. I Know What I Saw will appeal to a wide cross-section and that is why it should be added to any reading list.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

E-GUIDE
A heroic voice in children’s books
E-GUIDE
Gurnazar: I feel I deliver from the heart each time
E-GUIDE
Brilliant rise of Bambi Bains
E-GUIDE
All about acting, directing and a lockdown wedding
Big Interview
Shine bright like a queen
E-GUIDE
Pran: A-Z of a legendary villain
E-GUIDE
Relatable novel mixes up humour with plenty of twists
E-GUIDE
Thrilling step back in time
E-GUIDE
Bodybuilding in Bhutan to a Bollywood blockbuster
E-GUIDE
A musical message of unity
E-GUIDE
All about Abhishek Bajaj
Big Interview
Imlie star and her inspiring return
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
GBBO winner Nadiya says ‘life would have been so much…
Nordstrom to buy stake in UK online retailer Asos
More than 1,200 experts slam Johnson government ahead of Freedom…
Covid-19 rights rollback hits garment sector workers
For sale: Peafowls and deer at Bangladesh zoo
The top 10 performances – Priyanka Chopra Jonas