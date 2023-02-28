Emma Thompson congratulates Shabana Azmi for Shekhar Kapur’s directorial What’s Love Got To Do With It

Apart from this international project, Shabana Azmi will be seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, and Saiyami Kher.

Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is basking in the success of her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor posted a message she had received from none other than Emma Thompson.

Shabana’s post read, “Emma Thompson’s message to me after she watched Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It, written by Jemima Khan Hi, darling! Isn’t it lovely? I adore it. I think everyone is terrific in it. And it’s full of heart.” Yay!”

The film is a British romantic comedy directed by celebrated Indian director Shekhar Kapur. Its screenplay has been written by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith. Emma is also a part of the movie.

Shabana has acted alongside British actor Lily James and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly in this movie.

Last year, the film premiered at the prestigious Toronto film festival, where the film received two standing ovations. Shabana, Lily, and Sajal attended the premiere and enthralled the audience.

The film is slated to release in India on March 3.

She is also a part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.