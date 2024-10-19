Ekta Tiwari: Good girl gone bad

Much-loved actress takes on her first antagonist role in Gudiya Rani

Ekta Tiwari

By: Asjad Nazir

DESTINY led Ekta Tiwari towards an acting career. After completing her education, an unexpected journey brought her to Mumbai, where she worked as a voice-over artist, assistant director, and associate producer of reality TV shows.

The skills she gained – including writing, dancing, and drama – eventually steered her towards a successful acting career. Her varied roles have ranged from a positive part in the popular drama Tere Mere Sapne to film work and, for the first time, playing an antagonist in her current series Gudiya Rani on Dangal TV.

Eastern Eye caught up with the actress to discuss her journey, acting, inspirations, and taking on a negative role.

Which of your projects has been closest to your heart?

I can’t be biased or choose one project or character, but the award-winning journey of (the film) Chooda Ek Pratha is one I would specifically mention. We filmed in Rajasthan during a single 45-day schedule. Every day, people from nearby villages would come and join our team with so much warmth. They would bring different foods for me in tiffin boxes, along with blessings and happiness. It was unforgettable, and even now, many people from there still call to wish me on occasions or festivals and ask when I’m coming back to visit them.

What are your fondest memories of the popular series Tere Mere Sapne?

The Star Plus show Tere Mere Sapne made most of us stars. I have so many great memories from that show and time. The bond between the entire cast and crew felt like a real family. We travelled across India and abroad together and shared a lot of love, fun, and emotions. One special memory I have is that I chose my character’s name, Radha, as it was undecided until we started shooting.

Tell us about that.

I suggested naming my character Radha, as the initial storyline was based on the cult classic Mother India. Though the story evolved over time and took a different direction, everyone accepted the suggestion. Since then, I’ve become every Indian household’s beloved Radha. No matter how many other characters I play, people still call me Radha, and I love it.

What has it been like playing the antagonist in Gudiya Rani?

The role has many shades, emotions, and flares. It offers limitless expressions with a lot of freedom to be colourful. Playing an antagonist is not just about portraying a negative character. It also involves making people and myself understand the other side of society, the system, and the mindset, knowing you’re playing a force opposing someone’s life in the project. My character, Flower, is that opposing force for the title character in Gudiya Rani.

Is it more enjoyable or challenging to play an antagonist?

As an artist and creative soul, I can’t be biased towards antagonists or protagonists. Any character, whether positive or negative, has its own challenges, so they can’t be compared. When you observe and absorb the role, delivering it – whether positive or negative – becomes enjoyable and entertaining.

How do you maintain a high standard when acting in a drama series with many episodes?

I am number one by default. Being born on August 1 has built high standards into my personality. Maintaining them in my professional life involves following a disciplined routine. In a long-running drama series, where you’re shooting every day,you can’t maintain your mind, body, and soul without a disciplined approach.

Tell us about what helps you.

I never skip my fitness regime, spiritual practices, writing, and maintaining my personal connections. I limit what I share, have fun, and avoid hurting anyone. Maintenance charts vary from person to person based on their knowledge and priorities, both personal and professional.

You are a great actress. What is the secret to delivering a great performance?

Thank you for the compliment. I don’t act for greatness, but I appreciate your praise. For me, the key to a great performance lies in observation, absorption, and delivery with conviction. After that, it’s up to the audience to decide whether it was a great performance. If they don’t like it, it means I delivered s**t. My judge is the audience – I just take the exam.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I enjoy infotainment, particularly current affairs, as well as arts and culture-related content that enhances me as a good and wise person. I love listening to music and engaging with spiritual content. I’m also a binge-watcher, depending on my mood and what I’m watching.

Do you have a dream role in mind?

Yes, I would love to play a good historic or mythological role. There are so many fascinating roles in these genres.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

Time management, social connections, mastering finance, and various art forms. My list of arts is long. I tend to have an extreme approach – I either go all in or don’t do it at all.

What inspires you as an actress?

I don’t copy anyone. Authenticity is the key that inspires me every single day.