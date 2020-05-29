Ekta Kapoor blames “mediocre script” for the failure of Naagin 4

Balaji Telefilms’ head honcho Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that her supernatural revenge drama Naagin 4 is going off-air, putting a full stop to all the rumours surrounding the premature death of the series. The current season will beam its final episode once the ongoing lockdown is eased and filming restarts.

Kapoor, who is currently quarantining with her family, took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post sharing some important details on the show. “I have been constantly asked about Naagin 4 and whether we will be continuing it. A lot of people have also asked me about the new season. I am not in a mood to give interviews and that has led to a lot of rumours coming in,” wrote the producer.

Elaborating on the rumours doing the rounds, Kapoor said, “So we have planned a fantastic end for Naagin 4. We will air around four episodes of the same. And then immediately we will get Naagin 5 rolling.”

The first three seasons of Naagin were huge hits among the audience. However, Naagin 4 failed to meet their high expectations. The content czarina blamed the mediocre content of Naagin 4 for its failure.

“I want to thank all my actors, Nia (Sharma), Anita (Hassanandani), Vijayendra (Kumeria) and Jasmin (Bhasin). You guys did a brilliant job. If anything, I have let you all down. I think we worked a little less on the script this season. It was mediocre, and I promise we will do better this time. Hope all of you (the audience) will come back. We want to make something special and amazing. We are working hard and diligently for the new season,” she wrote in conclusion.