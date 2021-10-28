Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Entertainment

Ek Villain Returns: It’s a wrap for John Abraham

John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

John Abraham has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Ek Villain Returns. The shooting of the film started in March this year and on Thursday (28), Abraham wrapped the shooting of the movie.

T-Series took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. They tweeted, “And that’s a wrap for @TheJohnAbraham . Thank you making each day on set a super-hit! #EkVillianReturns #BhushanKumar @ektarkapoor @mohit11481 #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @balajimotionpic #BalajiMotionPictures.”

Ek Villain Returns also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is slated to release in July 2022.

A few days ago, Kapoor had taken a break from social media as he was supposed to shoot some important sequences of the film. A trade source had told ANI, “He is currently shooting some very important scenes for Ek Villain 2 and he wants to completely surrender to the process. He will be vanishing from social media for the next 4-5 days till he doesn’t finish this important shooting sequence.”

Talking about other films of Abraham, the actor will be seen in movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack and Pathan. Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on 25th November 2021, and Attack will be hitting the big screens on 26th January 2022.

Eastern Eye

