Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions: Bringing meaning back to modern celebrations

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions: Bringing meaning back to modern celebrations

Eid offers new ways to mark the occasion

Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Mar 29, 2025
REVIVING OLD CUSTOMS CAN ADD MORE MEANING TO FESTIVALS Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions EID celebrations have evolved over time, beautifully blending tradition with modernity. While many older practices remain, new ways of celebrating the special day, influenced by technology and changing lifestyles, are keeping the spirit of Eid alive in a more globalised world. Here are some newer customs that have been fully embraced by modern society in a positive way.

Virtual: In the past, the only way to connect with loved ones far away was through long-distance phone calls, which were limited due to their high cost. Now, Zoom gatherings allow many people from around the world to connect at once.

Social media greeting: It’s now possible to wish more people than ever before a heartfelt Eid Mubarak via social media posts, emails, WhatsApp messages, and e-cards. These platforms collectively allow you to share in the joy, even if you’re miles apart.

Online shopping: The perfect Eid gift was once hard to find, but that has changed with the ease of online shopping, which offers countless choices, including many you may never have considered before.

Money transfer: Sending financial gifts is now quicker and easier, especially for those who are far apart. Similarly, making Zakat (charity) donations to those in need has become convenient.

Personalised gifts: There are countless options available online to create the perfect personalised gift for a loved one, including customising items with their name or a special message. You can even personalise sweet treats, adding an extra thoughtful touch.

Eid-themed decor: If you don’t have time to make decorations or aren’t sure how, there is now a wide array of Eid-themed decorations available, including balloons, banners, signs, and lights.

Content creation: Social media platforms now allow you to create Eid-themed reels and vlogs. You can also find inspiration from content creators already sharing Eid-related content, such as cooking tutorials, outfit ideas, and top tips.

Eco-friendly: There are now ways to celebrate Eid in an environmentally friendly way. This includes gifting plants instead of material items, using biodegradable decorations, and reducing food waste by distributing excess food to those in need. You can also replace paper greeting cards with digital versions to minimise waste and upcycle old outfits.

Virtual Eid charity: Zakat (charity) plays a significant role in Ramadan and Eid. Now, there are numerous great causes to donate to online. If you’re raising money for charity, the opportunity to fundraise virtually is easier than ever.

Eid-themed favourites: In addition to personalised gifts like photo albums, you can now create Eid-themed food. These trendy additions to traditional celebrations have made Eid even more heartwarming, visually appealing, and shareable online.

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions

Bring the past into the present for a richer celebration

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions

EID is a joyous time filled with unity, reflection, and celebration.

While the essence of the celebration has remained unchanged across centuries, the way this special day is celebrated has evolved, with many older traditions being replaced by modern practices and technological advancements.

Top 5 luxury hotels for an opulent Ramadan stay

From Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab to Geneva’s ultra-exclusive Hotel President Wilson, these breath-taking destinations redefine opulence with gourmet Iftars, private Suhoors, and five-star hospitality

Top 5 luxury hotels for an opulent Ramadan stay in 2025

As the crescent moon signals the arrival of Ramadan, the world's most prestigious hotels bring us experiences that merges spiritual reflection with luxury. For discerning travellers looking to just upgrade their holy month, these five iconic properties offer not just the Iftar experiences but also, memories woven with gold threads of opulence.

1.Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai - Seven-star dreams meet Ramadan traditions

Why Do Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Different Days? 3 Key Reasons

Some may celebrate on one day, while others may observe it the next

3 reasons why Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid al-Fitr on different days

Eid is one of the most joyous and important festivals in Islam, celebrated twice a year by Muslims worldwide. However, it’s common to see variations in the exact day of celebration, even within the same country. Some may celebrate on one day, while others may observe it the next. This divergence can sometimes confuse people outside the Muslim community and even among Muslims themselves. But the reasons for this variation are rooted in Islamic traditions and differing interpretations of how to determine the Islamic calendar.

Here are the three main reasons why Muslims don’t always celebrate Eid on the same day:

