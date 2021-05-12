Eid: A time for prayers and positivity

WITH COVID-19 MAKING CELEBRATIONS MORE SOMBRE, 21 CELEBRITIES EXPRESS THEIR HOPES FOR THE RELIGIOUS HOLIDAY

by ASJAD NAZIR

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic having a devastating effect on the world, this Eid will be spent in lockdown and a lot more sombre. After a month of fasting, any celebrations will be replaced with heartfelt prayers, hopes for a better tomorrow and being thankful for all the blessings. Eastern Eye caught up with 21 celebrities to find out what their hopes and prayers will be this Eid.

Naughty Boy: This Eid my heartfelt hope is for the world to heal and love to prevail. My prayers are for those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic and those who are suffering during this difficult time. My prayers are also for all the amazing doctors, nurses and frontline workers working tirelessly for us all. I hope we are able to treat each other with more kindness and respect when this pandemic is finally over. Eid Mubarak and may Allah bless you all.

Junaid Khan: Hopefully, this Eid the coronavirus situation gets under control and our prayers during the holy month of Ramadan will be answered. Let us all pray together so that we can return to our normal life without a pandemic and the world gets back on its feet.

Anoushay Abbasi: I hope this Eid brings a lot of positivity and happiness our way. After this deadly pandemic, I think we all need a breath of fresh air and hopefully, this Eid will be it. I just hope everyone has a happy, healthy and wholesome life ahead.

Ramsha Khan: This Eid I hope and pray for the health and good will of everyone who’s going through a hard time right now. This pandemic has brought a lot of negativity into our lives and I hope that this Ramadan brings a whole lot of happiness and peace into our lives.

Aijaz Aslam: I hope we have a normal Covid free Eid this time and that we can all emerge from this pandemic. I pray that we all get vaccinated and move forward into a safer world.

Armeena Rana Khan: With the UK still in partial lockdown, Eid will be a muted affair. I, personally, have not seen my family in over a year. I pray that it is better for others and that we are rid of this affliction globally. That’s when we can all really celebrate but for that to happen, we need to continue being careful.

Mumzy Stranger: I hope that we all appreciate family time, as some people don’t have anyone. My hopes are that the world gets back to normal. I pray for everyone who is in a bad state and pray that life gets better for them.

Furqan Qureshi: This Eid I’ll be praying for my country (Pakistan). I hope to see it prosper and become a safe place for all. I also hope to see that the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end across the world. There’s a constant fear of this virus and it’s gotten too much. I really hope it ends soon, so we can live our lives peacefully.

Rabab Hashim: I hope that we come out of this tribulation safely. This Eid we ought to be more careful and start taking responsibility for those around us as well. I hope we deal with this worsening situation in a sensible way. I pray that we all make it through this terrible time. I would just like to remind everyone to stay at home, stay safe and take care of everyone around you, and please be careful.

Annie Khalid: This Eid I pray for the entire world, and all those people who have lost someone special, to find the strength to keep on living and not lose hope.

Ali Rehman: I hope and pray that Covid-19 gets under control in Pakistan. I hope that those who are interacting with others this Eid take responsibility and do so in open spaces, wear masks and wash your hands regularly.

Faakhir Mehmood: This Eid we should all be thankful for our blessings and remember all those who are in pain in our prayers. We should pray for all those who have lost loved ones, for those suffering during this awful Covid-19 pandemic and for all those who are putting themselves in danger to keep us all safe. I pray that we all get safely through this terrible storm we are in and calmer waters lay ahead. I hope we love each other more and live in harmony when all this does end. Wishing you all a blessed and peaceful Eid Mubarak.

Somy Ali: My hopes and prayers for this Eid is only health and happiness for all those suffering due to this awful virus. It has been over a year now and we are still not in the clear. I pray that this virus is eradicated and wish that people would take this more seriously. Eid has no significance when you are on the verge of losing your life. I remember as a child growing up in Pakistan, Eid meant going to a shop to buy bangles and shalwar kameez; additionally, getting henna put on your hands. My favourite part was that the grownups had to give the little ones money also known as ‘Eidee’.

Bilal Ashraf: My hopes and prayers for this Eid is for everyone to be healthy and safe with their loved ones. I pray for everyone to have a long, healthy, wealthy and prosperous life. This goes out to everyone out there.

Wahaj Ali: It’s been more than a year since the pandemic hit our world. We had Ramadan in lockdown last year as well, so I’m pretty sure we’re all hoping and praying for better times ahead and a safer time where we aren’t living under the constant threat of Covid-19. I really hope we get to go back to our normal peaceful lives soon.

Mehreen Syed: Wishing the whole Muslim community a Happy Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, the celebrations might look different but keep up the spirit of Eid and spread joy and happiness during such harsh times of a pandemic. Do follow the safety protocols and do help those in need with financial support during this auspicious month. My hopes and prayers for this Eid are that everyone remains healthy and safe with their loved ones. I wish everyone a happy and joyful Eid with lots of love.

Aly Goni: May Allah place the mercy upon all on this happy occasion of Eid! Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! This Eid is special as I am with my family in Jammu, wheras last year, I was alone in Mumbai. Every Eid with family is like a blessing from Allah. My wishes for this Eid would be just prayers for a long happy life from God for my parents. They are the most valuable people in my life. Also, my prayers for all the people who have lost their near and dear ones in Covid. That’s a permanent loss for them – may God give them the strength to carry on.

Zhalay Sarhadi: Eid is the time to be grateful for our blessings and also the time for sharing. Help every one and be safe by restricting celebrations and by observing proper safety protocols. Protecting yourself and others will be the best Eid gift you can give this Eid. Eid Mubarak!

Ali Zafar: I hope this Eid brings a sense of some joy and peace for all who have gone through distress in these difficult times and wishing everyone health and prosperity.

Eshal Fayyaz: Eid is a time for celebrations, however, we are currently facing a pandemic so we should be mindful of how we celebrate this Eid. Let’s all vow to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy, happy and safe. Eid Mubarak everyone!

Hasan Zaidi: Celebrations are not complete unless you are with your family. I feel bad that I won’t be with them even on Eid. We have been together as a family mostly during Ramadan, but for me this year it is tough to not have them around. My wife and my daughter are in Austria. My prayers would be meeting them soon and praying everyday to Allah to remove Covid from this earth. Humans have suffered a lot and I hope this horror disease now ends