Ed Sheeran wears wedding dress to marry Rupert Grint in 'A Little More' video 14 years after 'Lego House'

Highlights:

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint stars in Ed Sheeran’s new music video A Little More, released ahead of album Play.

Video serves as a 14-year follow-up to their 2011 collaboration Lego House.

Sheeran plays multiple characters, including a bride at Grint’s wedding.

Play will release worldwide on 12 September 2025.

Ed Sheeran has brought back one of his most memorable music video characters: Rupert Grint’s obsessive fan from Lego House, in his new single A Little More. The video, directed by Emil Nava, brings together dark comedy, absurdity, and nostalgia, serving as a loose sequel to their 2011 hit.

This time, the Harry Potter star plays a man freshly released from prison after serving 14 years for stalking Sheeran. The track is part of Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, set for release on 12 September 2025.

What happens in A Little More music video?

In A Little More, Grint’s character tries to rebuild his life after prison. He joins a “Stalkers Anonymous” support group, attends therapy, and takes a job cleaning a mansion. There, he meets a woman played by Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel, leading to a romance and wedding proposal.

But his recovery is far from smooth. Sheeran appears everywhere, from a prison guard and therapist to a gym trainer and wedding guest. The surreal twist comes during the wedding ceremony: when Grint lifts the bride’s veil, it’s Sheeran staring back, dressed in full bridal attire. The video closes with the pair slow-dancing under a disco ball.

Behind-the-scenes: Ed Sheeran in 60 different costumes

In behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram, Sheeran revealed the unusual concept was his idea. “The story is that Rupert gets out of prison after stalking me for years, then starts seeing me everywhere. I had to get Rupert for it. It wouldn’t work with anyone else,” he said.

The shoot lasted five days, the longest of Sheeran’s career, and required around 60 costume changes. “It’s basically a movie,” director Emil Nava joked. Sheeran appears as a priest, garbage collector, gym-goer, and even in the wedding dress. Emmanuel joined the project at short notice, describing it as “fun and wonderfully weird.”

How the video connects to Lego House

The A Little More storyline directly nods to Lego House, where Grint portrayed an obsessed fan who sneaks backstage at Sheeran’s concert. Fourteen years later, the new video imagines what happened after that obsession landed him in jail.

The single’s lyrics mirror the tension between admiration and resentment, with lines such as, “Life got better when I lost you, but every day I hate you just a little more.” This whole emotional thread underpins the otherwise comedic visuals.

Ed Sheeran’s new album Play and other collaborations

A Little More follows Sheeran’s recent singles Sapphire (including a Hindi-Punjabi duet with Arijit Singh), Azizam, and Old Phone. The new album marks a departure from his previous “math symbol” titles and is expected to feature a mix of personal storytelling and experimental sounds.

In the run-up to the release, Sheeran has worked with an eclectic list of artists, from Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan to British and American musicians, showing his intent to make Play an international crossover record.





Fans react to Sheeran’s bridal moment

A clip of Grint lifting the veil to reveal Sheeran in a wedding dress has been widely shared online, sparking a wave of amused reactions. Many fans called it a “perfect full circle” moment after Lego House, while others praised both stars for leaning into the absurdity.

Sheeran’s decision to revisit the character after over a decade has been seen as a nostalgic nod to fans who have followed him since his early career, with the added bonus of a bizarre but heartwarming reunion.