  • Thursday, October 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

ECB unveils plan to drive inclusion in cricket

The ECB’s goal is also to engage 14 million people annually in cricket, increase children’s participation by 10 per cent.

The new strategic plan aims to make cricket the most inclusive team sport in the region while growing the sport through 2028. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THE ENGLAND and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced an updated version of its “Inspiring Generations” strategy, focusing on removing barriers to entry in cricket and promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).

The new strategic plan aims to make cricket the most inclusive team sport in the region while growing the sport through 2028.

Key events during this cycle include hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026, the Men’s and Women’s Ashes series in 2027, and cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ECB’s goal is to engage 14 million people annually in cricket, increase children’s participation by 10 per cent, improve visibility and access for women and girls, and promote diversity, inclusion, and fair access across all levels.

Alongside this, the ECB has launched action plans to address issues such as racism, sexism, and class-based discrimination in the sport. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) identified these barriers in its 2023 report.

One key initiative is the State Schools Action Plan, which will train teachers and deliver free cricket to 500 state secondary schools by 2030.

Supported by government funding, the ECB also aims to provide cricket to 3.5 million children in state primary schools and Special Educational Needs schools, while investing £26 million in facilities for state school children in 16 towns or cities.

Other plans include investing £3.5 million in ethnically diverse areas by 2027, building 450 new facilities, and offering free cricket programmes to underprivileged youth.

A partnership with the South Asian Cricket Academy will support 70 players annually, while the African Caribbean Engagement (ACE) programme will engage 21,000 young people.

Richard Gould, ECB CEO, emphasised that the success of the strategy depends on the collective effort of everyone involved in the sport.

ECB Deputy CEO Clare Connor echoed these sentiments, highlighting the long-term commitment to making cricket a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.

Related Stories
Sports

England vs Pakistan: Visitors slump to 110-5 on Day 1 of 3rd Test
Sports

India vs New Zealand: Conway, Ravindra steer NZ to 201-5
Sports

Warner ready to return from retirement for India Test series
Sports

Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against India
Sports

Kerr leads New Zealand to first Women’s T20 World Cup title
HEADLINE STORY

Young and Ravindra seal historic Test win for New Zealand
Sports

India make stunning comeback against New Zealand with Sarfaraz ton
Sports

2nd Test: Noman Ali’s eight-wicket haul helps Pakistan crush England
Sports

Mendis guides Sri Lanka to T20 series win over West Indies
Sports

Rachin Ravindra ton puts New Zealand in command against India
Sports

New Zealand bowl India out for 46, their lowest home total in Tests
Sports

Rain washes out first day of India-New Zealand Test in Bengaluru
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
club-cricket-representational ECB unveils plan to drive inclusion in cricket
Bill Gates donates $50m to Kamala Harris: report
Nvidia to supply AI processors to Reliance
Arugam Bay Sri Lanka boosts security at Jewish centre after US warns…
MP urges government to secure return of Sara Sharif’s siblings
England vs Pakistan England vs Pakistan: Visitors slump to 110-5 on Day 1…