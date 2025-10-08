East London court jails brothers for child sex crimes

AN ASIAN-origin man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for child rape offences at an east London court on Tuesday. His brother was sentenced to 15 months for possession of indecent images of children.

Vruj Patel, 26, and his brother Kishan Patel were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court following a Metropolitan Police investigation, which is appealing for other potential victims to come forward.

Detectives said the Patels’ offending is believed to date back to 2018 and warned there may be other victim-survivors.

“(Vruj) Patel is a cowardly, opportunistic offender who has preyed on vulnerable victims for his own sexual gratification,” said Detective Sergeant Rob Blant, who led the investigation.

“The threat he poses to women and children has been reflected in his sentence and his future management under the terms of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order and sex offender notification requirements for the remainder of his life,” said DS Blant.

“This is a fantastic example of a thorough and detailed investigation by Met detectives working to support victims of the most serious offending and safeguard the wider public from a dangerous offender,” he added.

According to police, Vruj Patel pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity in relation to one victim.

He also pleaded guilty to rape of a woman over 16 and sexual assault by penetration relating to a second victim. In addition, he was found in possession of indecent images of children and guilty of voyeurism, leading to a life-long entry on the UK’s sex offenders’ register.

Kishan Patel was sentenced for making and possessing indecent images of children. He will also serve a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard that Vruj Patel was arrested on February 1 after Greater Manchester Police alerted the Met Police to a third-party report of child sexual abuse videos found on a device sent for repair.

The device belonged to Kishan Patel. Some videos showed child sexual offences against a young girl known to the brothers.

“Officers worked quickly to seize Kishan’s devices; however, it became apparent that Vruj Patel was the one appearing in the videos. Detectives were able to identify him after his face was briefly visible at the end of one of the videos showing abuse of the child,” the Met Police said in a statement.

Further images and videos uncovered by detectives showed Vruj Patel committing rape against a young woman following a university night out, and voyeurism against a young girl.

Police said he had filmed himself committing multiple offences, and was identified from clothing comparisons and distinctive jewellery.

“Although each incident of contact offending is thought to have happened in 2018, the voyeurism precedes this and officers are concerned that Vruj’s offending has continued until more recently,” the Met Police said.

Following the sentencing, detectives renewed their appeal for further victims to come forward.

“There may be other instances where children visiting his home, or the homes of those around him, had been placed under his care. Detectives are interested to speak to anyone who believes this may have been true,” the force said.

According to officers, victim-survivors in this case have been given specialist support and guidance throughout the investigation and court process. Survivors are encouraged to contact the police online or by calling 101 quoting “Operation Castline”.

“There are teams of dedicated, professional officers working across London who will leave no stone unturned to identify those who seek to commit offences against vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice,” said DS Blant.

(With inputs from agencies)