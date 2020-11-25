Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar is excellent in this intriguing trailer

Murtuza Iqbal







Durgamati, which was earlier titled as Durgavati, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th December 2020. Today, the makers of the film, have released the trailer, and it is damn good.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share the trailer with her fans. She posted, “#Durgamati I have waited so long to share this with all of you. This one is pure sweat, blood & hard work. There were moments of pure joy and times I cried of pain. My most special & challenging one so far 🙂 Thank you @akshaykumar sir, @ashokdirector @ivikramix & #BhushanKumar for making this happen & believing in me , only gratitude and love for all of you 🙏 To the best cast ever. I adore you all and feel fortunate to have had the chance to share screen space with you 🙂 @arshad_warsi sir, @mahieg @senguptajisshu @karankapadiaofficial And to my special crew & all HOD’s. This is equally your sweat and blood as it is mine. To every technician and crew member – THANK YOU ❤️”





The trailer is intriguing and surely keeps on the edge-of-the-seat. Bhumi Pednekar is simply excellent in the trailer and her performance is the highlight here. Arshad Warsi is good in the trailer, and Mahie Gill is fantastic. Jisshu Sengupta also leaves a mark.

Durgamati is a remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The movie is directed by Ashok who had also helmed the original film. So, if you have seen Bhaagamathie, a few scenes in the trailer of Durgamati will surely remind of the Telugu movie.











