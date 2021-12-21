Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika to arrive on February 25

First look poster of Hey Sinamika (Photo credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-anticipated Tamil film Hey Sinamika finally has a release date.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in principal roles, Hey Sinamika is slated to enter theatres on February 25, 2022.

The project marks Jio Studios’ foray into Tamil cinema and National Award-winning choreographer Brindha Gopal’s feature directorial debut. Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled Salmaan’s first look from the film on social media Tuesday.

“Wait is over. Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in Hey Sinamika. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022,” the post on Jio Studio’s Instagram page read.

Salmaan can be seen in multiple avatars in the first look poster which has refreshing artwork in the background. The poster features the Kurup (2021) actor in a red jacket enjoying music through headphones. He is also seen in vivid attire in the poster.

The upcoming film follows a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate lead to hilarious consequences.

Hey Sinamika borrows its title from Mani Ratnam’s hit Tamil romantic comedy O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), which starred Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Govind Vasantha composes music for the rom-com. Dulquer Salmaan reportedly sings a Tamil song for the first time in the film.

Hey Sinamika is produced by Jio Studios, Global One Studios, and Viacom18 Studios. It releases on February 25, 2022.

