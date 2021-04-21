Trending Now

Dulquer Salmaan kick-starts next with Hanu Raghavapudi


Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Tamil-language heist comic-caper Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020), has started shooting for his next Telugu film. Hanu Raghavapudi is directing the yet-to-be-titled project. Today, the team revealed the name of the character that Salmaan essays in the forthcoming film.

Sharing a video introducing the first look of the actor, the team revealed that Salmaan plays Lieutenant Ram in the film. They wrote on the occasion of Ram Navami, “Lord Ram and his battle for love is legendary. Witness to see our Lieutenant Ram’s love saga soon!”

Since the actor plays an army officer in the film, the team commenced the first shooting schedule in Jammu & Kashmir. The multilingual project is tipped to be a period love story set in 1964. Priyanka Dutt is bankrolling the film under the banner of Swapna Cinemas. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam cinema, keeps doing a few projects in other languages also, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He made his debut in Telugu cinema with the award-winning film Mahanati (2018), directed by Nag Ashwin.

The actor is presently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Kurup. The Malayalam-language film is based on the life of Kerala’s most-wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. Apart from Kurup, he also Salute and Hey Sinamika in his pocket. While Salute is under production, the Tamil film Hey Sinamika is in the post-production phase. Hey Sinamika also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.

