Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have unexpected chat with paramedic’s father in Bangladesh

Paramedic Jay Khan asked William and Kate if it was okay to call her father, Abu, in Banglasdesh when the couple visited Newham Ambulance Station in east London on Thursday (18).

Khan took out her phone and the royals found themselves having a chat with Abu 5,000 miles away, reported The Telegraph.

Khan then called her sister Nasrin and granddad Baharam in the UK, putting them on to the Cambridges.

Eventually, Khan told them they should probably let the royal couple go, to which the Duke replied: “We can stay here and do some more family chatting if that works. Very nice to chat everyone, bye,” The Telegraph report added.

The disclosure is said to have made Prince William wary about speaking to him again.

During the visit, the Cambridges stood in the station’s Wellbeing Garden before a large heart mural, complete with crown, bearing the words ‘healing hurt’.

