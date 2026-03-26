Duffer Brothers back ‘wildly unpredictable’ wedding horror debut with 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen'

Highlights

Eight-part Netflix series marks The Duffer Brothers’ first project since Stranger Things

Showrunner Haley Z. Boston draws on fears around marriage and commitment

Cast led by Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco

Horror built on the fear of commitment

Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen arrives with a simple premise. A wedding is overshadowed by a series of disturbing events. Beneath the horror, the story explores a deeper anxiety.

Created by Haley Z. Boston, the eight-episode series follows Rachel and her fiancé Nicky in the uneasy days leading up to their private ceremony. Instead of celebration, Rachel is consumed by paranoia as unexplained incidents escalate around her.

Boston has said the idea came from a childhood warning about “marrying the wrong person”. That thought developed into a wider exploration of commitment anxiety. The show places much of its tension within Rachel’s state of mind as much as in the events around her.

A Duffer-backed shift from spectacle to psychology

For the Duffer Brothers, known for the scale and nostalgia of Stranger Things, this project takes a more contained and unsettling route. Produced under their Upside Down Pictures banner, the series focuses on atmosphere and discomfort rather than spectacle.

They have described Boston’s writing as “twisted, terrifying, funny”. The tone blends horror with dark humour while keeping the narrative unpredictable. The cast has also highlighted how the story constantly shifts direction and avoids easy patterns.

That approach moves the show away from conventional horror formats. Each episode builds uncertainty instead of resolving it quickly.

A cast drawn to its unpredictability

Camila Morrone, who plays Rachel, was drawn to the character’s vulnerability. She is introverted, uneasy and increasingly paranoid. Known for roles in Daisy Jones & the Six and The Night Manager, Morrone steps into horror for the first time and has described the series as having moments of dark comedy.

Adam DiMarco, recognised for The White Lotus, said the script stood out for its unpredictability. He described it as unlike anything he had previously read, particularly in how it sustains tension across eight episodes.

The supporting cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Jeff Wilbusch and Gus Birney, who play members of the family Rachel is about to marry into.

A title that promises and withholds

The series makes its intention clear through its title, yet the narrative keeps the central mystery unresolved. Viewers are told something bad will happen, but not what or when.

All eight episodes drop on Netflix on March 26. The structure leans into binge viewing while maintaining a steady sense of unease.

Rather than building towards a single twist, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen develops its horror gradually, turning a familiar life event into a tense and uncertain experience.