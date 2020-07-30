Dr Amir Khan urges people to celebrate Eid with smaller gatherings, virtual meets

POPULAR GP and TV personality Dr Amir Khan has urged people to celebrate Eid-al-Adha safely by having smaller gatherings and adhering to government guidance.

In the film shot at the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, the GPs Behind Closed Doors star says: “Everyone should be able to celebrate important religious festivals and Eid-al-Adha is no exception.

“This year, whether it is hosting smaller gatherings than we are used to, attending prayers at mosque whilst adhering to the new-look guidance or of course connecting with friends, family and those in our community virtually, the most important point for us all to remember is that there are lots of ways we can make Eid special.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KFbSFFEMR0s" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Entrepreneur and social influencer Nusaiba Mohammad Timol, who also featured in the film, says she would be “having a small gathering of five with my husband’s parents”.

“Whilst it’ll be a little bit sad because we won’t get to do our Eid hugs and see our extended family and friends, it’s more important that we stay protected and safe,” she adds.

Considering the current situation, community member Hena Ahmed says in the video that she will be celebrating the festival at home this year, with “a barbeque with my children in the garden”.

“Eid-al-Adha will be different this year, but this won’t stop us from marking the occasion,” she adds. “And although it’s very rewarding to go to the mosque when you can, I’ll be praying at home.”

Official guidance encourages people who intend to pray at mosques to using booking systems and NHS Test and Trace, while adhering to norms such as wearing face coverings.

Asad Jaman, head of assets and facilities at the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, says: “We’re delighted we can welcome the community to the Mosque this Eid. The most important aspect is the safety of our worshippers and that’s why we’ve introduced measures such as asking people to make wudhu at home, wear face coverings especially when they are inside the building and bring their own prayer mats. We wish everyone a happy and safe Eid-al-Adha.”

For more details on celebrating Eid safely visit gov.uk/coronavirus-worship-safely.