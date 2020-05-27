Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to skip theatrical release

According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma’s much-awaited film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is set to skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on an OTT platform instead.

Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the upcoming film stars both actress as siblings and deals with a slew of social taboos. Buzz has it that producer Ekta Kapoor is in talks with some of the prominent OTT platforms to release the film online.

“Negotiations are on at this point and they will settle for the best deal they get. Bhumi and Konkona’s film will definitely be releasing online but the team is currently just figuring out which digital giant they will sell it to. It all depends on the money each has to offer. Netflix and Amazon Prime are both in contention,” a source in the know informs.

Another trade source adds, “The film is mounted on a very small budget, like Alankrita’s last film Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). This is again a very socially relevant film, which caters to a particular target audience, which is also similar to what the OTT giants cater to. So it’s a good move on the makers’ part to sell it off. Theatres aren’t showing any signs of reopening in the next two months at least and if all was well, Balaji had initially planned to release Bhumi and Konkona’s movie around May itself.”

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is ready for quite some time now. It has even been screened at various film festivals across the globe, including the Busan Film Festival and the Glasgow Film Festival. Bhumi Pednekar won her first international award at Busan Film Festival for her powerful performance in the movie.

An official announcement regarding the digital premiere of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is expected to arrive soon.