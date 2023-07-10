Djokovic’s unyielding resolve prevails in tough battle against Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic plays a backhand against Hubert Hurkacz in the Men’s Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

By: Shailesh Solanki

In a thrilling Round of 16 encounter at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic showcased his unwavering determination as he conquered the formidable challenge presented by Hubert Hurkacz.

The defending champion and seven-time Wimbledon winner fought tooth and nail to secure a grueling 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4 victory over the 17th-seeded Pole, in a match that proved to be a far cry from Djokovic’s earlier comfortable victories in the tournament.

The clash between Djokovic and Hurkacz unfolded as a captivating two-act drama. Originally scheduled for Sunday, the match’s conclusion was postponed until Monday due to the tournament’s strict 11 pm curfew, further heightening the anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated showdown.

With his eyes firmly fixed on equalling Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and clinching his 24th major, Djokovic entered the contest with an unyielding desire for glory.

Notably, this match marked his 100th appearance at Wimbledon, making him just the third player in history, alongside Federer and Jimmy Connors, to reach such a milestone. Additionally, Djokovic sought to extend his extraordinary 31-match winning streak at the All England Club, aiming to surpass Pete Sampras’ Open Era record.

From the outset, both Djokovic and Hurkacz demonstrated their exceptional skills, particularly in their service games, leading to two fiercely contested tie-breaks during the opening sets. In the first set tie-break, Djokovic found himself trailing 6-3 following an uncharacteristic double fault.

Yet, Hurkacz squandered three set points, including one on his own serve, through a costly unforced error. Djokovic seized the opportunity, launching an impressive comeback by winning five consecutive points and ultimately snatching the set.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Hurkacz once again taking a 5-4 lead in the tie-break. However, the mounting pressure proved too much for the Polish player, as he committed another untimely unforced error. Djokovic capitalized on his opponent’s lapse and seized control of the set, securing a two-set advantage.

When play resumed on Monday, the dynamics of the match shifted with an open roof and a gentle summer breeze permeating Centre Court.

Hurkacz’s powerful serves posed a formidable challenge for Djokovic, renowned for his exceptional return skills, leading to a relatively laborious performance from the Serbian. Exploiting this advantage, Hurkacz managed to break Djokovic’s serve and claim the third set, injecting fresh intensity into the contest with a score of 7-5.

However, Djokovic quickly regained his composure, displaying unwavering mental fortitude. He promptly broke Hurkacz’s serve in the fourth set, securing a crucial 4-3 lead. From that point forward, Djokovic never relinquished control.

Despite Hurkacz’s commendable efforts, which included a remarkable tally of 64 winners, Djokovic maintained his composure, closing out the match by triumphing in the fourth set, 6-4.

Reflecting on the grueling battle, Djokovic acknowledged the exceptional performance delivered by Hurkacz, hailing his remarkable display and recognizing him as one of the world’s premier servers.

With an outstanding 32-match winning streak at Wimbledon and an unbroken record on Centre Court since 2013, Djokovic exudes confidence as he prepares to face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Rublev’s potent groundstrokes and ability to dictate play will present a fresh challenge, prompting Djokovic to keep his tactical approach under wraps.

As Djokovic continues his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title and a 24th Grand Slam crown, his unwavering dominance on the court positions him for potentially historic achievements, captivating fans worldwide with his relentless pursuit of glory.

(With inputs from AFP and International Tennis Federation)