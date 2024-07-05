Disney’s Aladdin looking for 70 budding young musicians

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin at the Prince Edward Theatre London, starring: Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie), Jade Ewen (Jasmine), Nathan Amzi (Babkak), Stephen Rahman-Hughes (Kassim), Rachid Sabitri (Omar), Don Gallagher (Jafar), Peter Howe (Iago) and Irvine Iqbal (Sultan) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

By: Mohnish Singh

Disney’s Aladdin is launching its first ever ‘Music Play Day’ on 20 August, during the highly anticipated run of the show at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre (14 August – 1 September 2024).

This innovative programme is looking for up to 70 young musicians aged between 12-18 from the Yorkshire area who have reached Grade 5 or above in their instruments to take part in the Music Play Day. The programme will give them hands on experience of working with a professional theatre orchestra.

Members of the Aladdin orchestra will give instrument-specific masterclasses throughout the day as the group works towards a performance of the award-winning music from the show at the end of the day on the Alhambra Theatre stage.

The Music Play Day aims to inspire and encourage students who enjoy playing an instrument and give them an insight into their daily work as a professional musician.

Nancy Shakerley, Disney Theatrical Group’s Education and Audience Engagement Manager said, “We are excited to hear from young musicians in the Yorkshire area who would like to take part in this event. It’s a great opportunity for any musician who is considering a career in the creative industries. Participants will work with our orchestra, network with other musicians, and perform on the Alhambra Stage”

Following the success of four music play days with The Lion King in Glasgow, Manchester, and two in London, Disney Theatrical Group are thrilled to see this impactful initiative reach further.

The wonderful music in Disney’s Aladdin features songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin.

Interested candidates can apply at https://www.aladdinthemusical.co.uk/music-play-day/and the closing date is Thursday 11 July at 10 am.