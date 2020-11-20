Dimple Kapadia walks out of Hum Do Humare Do

By: Mohnish Singh







Who does not want to see veteran actors on the silver screen over and again? So, when the news emerged that Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia was set to portray a prominent role in the upcoming Hindi film Hum Do Humare Do, film enthusiasts were really excited. However, the seasoned actress seems to have walked out of the project.

An entertainment portal reports that Ratna Pathak Shah has already replaced Kapadia in the forthcoming film. “The film was expected to go on floors around April-May this year but Covid played spoilsport and the schedules were cancelled. Now, the team has finally begun shooting and filming in Chandigarh, with the lead cast present. The movie is about a married couple whose lives completely topple after they adopt parents. Previously, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal were supposed to play the adopted maa-baap (parents) in the film but now, we hear that Dimple has politely exited the film. In her place, Ratna Pathak Shah has been brought on board for the same role,” a source in the know informs the portal.

Hum Do Humare Do also stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Paresh Rawal in significant roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The report adds that Dimple Kapadia will now work with the production house on another project. After her exit, the makers approached Pathak Shah who agreed to be part of the film.







“While the world is waiting for a Covid vaccine, several producers decided to go ahead and resumed work on their already-announced films. When Dinu decided to get Hum Do Humare Do on the floors from October, the veteran actress expressed her concerns and was not too keen to shoot before a vaccine arrived,” the source adds.

