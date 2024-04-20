Babita: From a film icon to fierce mother

As the actress turn 77, we look at how the actress went from cinema success to shaping her famous daughters

Babita Kapoor

By: Asjad Nazir

CUTTING her promising career short for marriage means Babita perhaps doesn’t get the credit she deserves.

An action-packed seven years saw the strikingly beautiful actress star in a number of hit films, become a fashion icon and show off her impressive talent. She was then brave enough to walk away from an unhappy marriage to actor Randhir Kapoor and became a single mother, during a time when it was almost impossible to take that step.

The former leading lady then used her experiences to turn her daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor into fiercely independent, successful film stars. Babita turns a year older on April 20 (Saturday) and celebrates her 77th birthday.

Eastern Eye decided to mark the occasion by presenting 21 quick facts about the underrated movie star’s life and career.

Babita was born in Karachi on April 20, 1947, just months before Partition. Her family moved to India and settled in Mumbai. Her father was actor Hari Shivdasani, who played supporting roles in movies. This included ones headlined by Babita’s future father-inlaw Raj Kapoor, like Sangam (1964).Her mother was British Christian Barbara Shivdasani.