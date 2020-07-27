Diljit Dosanjh’s next with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar to stream on Netflix?

A couple of days ago, we had reported that popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar were set to join forces for an upcoming film, based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also known as the 1984 Sikh massacre. The latest update on the project is that it is being readied for the leading OTT platform, Netflix.

A popular entertainment portal reports that Zafar’s political drama with Dosanjh will form a part of his three-project deal which he inked with Netflix a few months ago. The filmmaker is already working on a two-part female superhero film with Katrina Kaif, which is being mounted on a huge scale. After his next production Khaali Peeli with newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Zafar will bankroll a film with Dosanjh based on the 1984 Sikh riots.

“Ali’s next production after Khaali Peeli is a period drama set against the backdrop of 1984 Punjab riots featuring Diljit Dosanjh in lead. The script is locked and the film is all geared to go on the floors once normalcy kicks in,” a source in the know informs the entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that one of Ali Abbas Zafar’s assistant directors will helm the forthcoming project. “Drama forms the core element of Diljit’s yet-untitled film, and it falls in a zone that has not been seen in any Bollywood film set against the backdrop of the Sikh riots. One of Ali’s assistant directors will helm the film. Everyone is excited to start shooting for the film,” he concludes.

All projects are expected to stream on Netflix next year.