Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Honsla Rakh poster (Photo credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Punjabi family comedy Honsla Rakh has premiered on Amazon Prime Video, almost a month after its theatrical release on October 15, 2021. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa as principal characters.

Talking about the film, Dosanjh said in a statement, “Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that’s sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes.”

Amarjit Singh Saron said, “As a filmmaker, there is no greater joy than seeing your story resonate so strongly with the audience world over. Honsla Rakh is an emotional tale told through a relatable and endearing plot. It was incredible to work with Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind, and we are thrilled by the response the film has already received. I am thankful to Amazon Prime Video for taking our homegrown stories to viewers the world over and looking forward to the release on the service.”

Honsla Rakh opened to great response at the domestic box office in India and emerged as one of the most successful Punjabi films of all times. It did well in several international markets also.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rohit Shetty shares update on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi to lead Srijit Mukherji’s next Sherdil
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor: It’s very difficult to do a remake
Entertainment
After 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan likely to reteam for a new film
Entertainment
Ridhi Dogra to debut in Bollywood with action drama Lakadbaggha, co-starring Anshuman Jha
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur: I really look forward to work with Kartik Aaryan again soon (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Trailer of Ranveer Singh’s 83 to be out on December 1?
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas meets Salman Khan, shares “You are an inspiration when it comes…
Entertainment
Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and AR Rahman’s music grab our…
Entertainment
Soho London Film Festival: Swara Bhasker wins Prestigious Award
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor opens up about sharing screen space with father Pankaj Kapur in…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first look from The Matrix Resurrections
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rohit Shetty shares update on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer…
Pankaj Tripathi to lead Srijit Mukherji’s next Sherdil
Shahid Kapoor: It’s very difficult to do a remake
After 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan likely to reteam…
Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Ridhi Dogra to debut in Bollywood with action drama Lakadbaggha,…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE