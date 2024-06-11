Trailer talk: Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ promises to be a laugh riot

Jatt & Juliet 3 is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. It will be out on June 27.

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa (Image souce: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Famous on-screen pair Diljit Dosanjh – Neeru Bajwa is back to entertain the audience with Jatt & Juliet 3.

On Tuesday, the trailer of their comedy-drama was unveiled and it undoubtedly tickled the funny bone of the audience.

In the film, Neeru and Diljit are both playing cops, where she is his boss at work. Jasmin Bajwa is also a part of the film.

Sharing the trailer’s link on social media, Diljit wrote, “Jatt & Juliet 3 Trailer OUT NOW On YOUTUBE… Releasing Worldwide 27th June.”

The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third installment is at an all-time high.

Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at the Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the “Queen” of the Punjabi industry.

“My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa…she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are the one and only queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ is coming…show us love,” Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.

