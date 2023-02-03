Website Logo
  • Friday, February 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans from Bangladesh travel all the way to India to watch Pathaan on the big screen

Satadeep Saha, who is a theatre owner in Agartala, Tripura, took to his Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a family coming in from Dhaka to watch the film at his Rupasi Cinema in the state.

Shah Rukh Khan fans from Bangladesh travel all the way to India to watch Pathaan on the big screen

By: Mohnish Singh

Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of 2023 simply because it marked superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after a huge gap of more than four years.

Before Pathaan, Khan was last seen in Zero (2018) alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Fans waited for years to see him again on the screen. And when Pathaan hit the marquee amid much fanfare, their excitement knew no bounds. Resultantly, the film emerged as one of the most successful Bollywood films within days of its release.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan has been breaking one box office record after another ever since entering cinemas on January 25. It has already grossed over £70 million at the global box office and counting.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been flocking to the theatres in droves. The film has been doing phenomenal business in several parts of the world. However, SRK fans in Bangladesh have been missing seeing the superstar on the silver screen because the film has not been released in their country for a variety of legal issues.

The Bangladeshi director Anonno Mamun was recently quoted saying to the Dhaka Tribune, “Due to the complexity of laws, the movie will not be released any time soon. Apparently, there are two rules applied in case of importation of foreign films; one, no film from the sub-continent is allowed to be imported, and two, foreign films can only be imported if films from both sides are traded.”

But this has not deterred some die-hard fans of Shah Rukh as they are travelling to India to watch Pathaan in the theatres.

Satadeep Saha, who is a theatre owner in Agartala, Tripura, took to his Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a family coming in from Dhaka to watch the film at his Rupasi Cinema in the state.

“This is something great 👍 people travelling from Bangladesh to India to watch Pathaan!! Thank you so much for visiting Rupasi Cinema, Agartala Tripura!” she tweeted.

In response to the tweet, one of the family members wrote: “Hi Satadeep, thanks for sharing our post to everyone. I am from India and staying in Bangladesh with my family and working here. When BD government refused to release Pathaan in Bangladesh then we plan to travel nearest Indian city to shower our love to SRK. Next Jawan”.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
SRK asks Paulo Coelho to ‘meet up soon’ after novelist calls him ‘King, legend’
Entertainment
Vishal Bhardwaj on shooting Fursat on iPhone: ‘I’ve been wanting to do a film like…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan: Indian heartthrob and King of Bollywood
Entertainment
Hope Adipurush gets its due: Kriti Sanon
Entertainment
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan being called a ‘pale imitation of Hollywood’: ‘That’s inevitable when…
Entertainment
Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘king, legend, friend, but above all, great actor;’…
Entertainment
Such a kind hearted rock star: Hrithik Roshan pens sweet note for K-pop…
Entertainment
Big B, SRK, Aamir, and Salman come together to celebrate Yash Chopra’s legacy…
Entertainment
Pathaan emerges as the biggest Indian post-covid blockbuster in UK; pockets a whopping…
Entertainment
‘Deepika is Amar, I am Akbar, John is Anthony’: Shah Rukh Khan’s message…
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt joins Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s untitled feature film
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new character in Hansal Mehta’s next inspired by Kate Winslet’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW