Die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans from Bangladesh travel all the way to India to watch Pathaan on the big screen

Satadeep Saha, who is a theatre owner in Agartala, Tripura, took to his Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a family coming in from Dhaka to watch the film at his Rupasi Cinema in the state.

Shah Rukh Khan fans from Bangladesh travel all the way to India to watch Pathaan on the big screen

By: Mohnish Singh

Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of 2023 simply because it marked superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after a huge gap of more than four years.

Before Pathaan, Khan was last seen in Zero (2018) alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Fans waited for years to see him again on the screen. And when Pathaan hit the marquee amid much fanfare, their excitement knew no bounds. Resultantly, the film emerged as one of the most successful Bollywood films within days of its release.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan has been breaking one box office record after another ever since entering cinemas on January 25. It has already grossed over £70 million at the global box office and counting.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been flocking to the theatres in droves. The film has been doing phenomenal business in several parts of the world. However, SRK fans in Bangladesh have been missing seeing the superstar on the silver screen because the film has not been released in their country for a variety of legal issues.

The Bangladeshi director Anonno Mamun was recently quoted saying to the Dhaka Tribune, “Due to the complexity of laws, the movie will not be released any time soon. Apparently, there are two rules applied in case of importation of foreign films; one, no film from the sub-continent is allowed to be imported, and two, foreign films can only be imported if films from both sides are traded.”

But this has not deterred some die-hard fans of Shah Rukh as they are travelling to India to watch Pathaan in the theatres.

Satadeep Saha, who is a theatre owner in Agartala, Tripura, took to his Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a family coming in from Dhaka to watch the film at his Rupasi Cinema in the state.

“This is something great 👍 people travelling from Bangladesh to India to watch Pathaan!! Thank you so much for visiting Rupasi Cinema, Agartala Tripura!” she tweeted.

This is something great 👍 people travelling from Bangladesh to India to watch Pathaan !! Thank you so much for visiting Rupasi Cinema,Agartala Tripura !! 🙏🙏 @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @yrf pic.twitter.com/IiCFMXBeI9 — Satadeep Saha (@satadeeps) January 31, 2023

In response to the tweet, one of the family members wrote: “Hi Satadeep, thanks for sharing our post to everyone. I am from India and staying in Bangladesh with my family and working here. When BD government refused to release Pathaan in Bangladesh then we plan to travel nearest Indian city to shower our love to SRK. Next Jawan”.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.