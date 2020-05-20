Dheeraj Dhoopar: We are in for a better lifestyle post the lockdown

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been ruling the small screen from the past many years. His TV show Kundali Bhagya was getting some amazing TRPs before the lockdown and the actor has also won many awards for his performance in the show.

Well now, Dheeraj for the first time has featured in a music video titled Viah Nai Karauna. We recently interacted with him about the song, how he is spending lockdown, and a lot more…

Here are some snippets from our interaction…

Viah Nai Karauna, your first single was released recently. What made you say yes to feature in a music video and why it took you so long to be a part of a single?

I have always wanted to do music videos but I never got the time to take it up. I have been getting offers to feature in a few things, but couldn’t get finalized due to my work commitments.

It features your Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya. So, was there a pressure to recreate the chemistry in the song as your fans would have expected great chemistry between you both?

I personally did not connect this music video to Kundali Bhagya at all. I got into this with a completely fresh mindset and a fresh feel. The storyline of the music video was completely different which helped me do something different from what I have been doing in my show.

Currently, everyone is stuck at home due to the lockdown. So, how are you spending this lockdown period?

I am spending some quality time with my wife, niece, and Oreo – my pet. It is like catching up with my family after long. I am also into fitness so during this lockdown time my body is getting ample rest which is making me feel fresh and rejuvenated. Having said that I am also using this time to analyze my career and plan it better.

What is that one thing you are missing the most during the lockdown?

I miss my shoot and my Kundali Bhagya set. I don’t remember being away from the shoot for such a long time at one go. I am also missing going out for dinners with my family and friends. It feels like it was ages ago.

After the lockdown is over, how do you think things will change in the television industry?

I think we are in for a better lifestyle post the lockdown. As for shooting is concerned, I think things will be very controlled and well manage. Unlike before, resources will be used wisely and wastage of resources will be the minimum. It will take some time but things will drag back to normal.

You are a big name in the TV industry, but any plans to work in Bollywood or make your digital debut?

Yes of course! I have been getting offers but I am waiting for the right opportunity. May it be web or Bollywood, both are a part of my plan.

Lastly, what would be the first thing that you would do once the lockdown is over?

I will go and meet my family in Delhi and Mumbai.