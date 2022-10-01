Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 01, 2022
Dheeraj Dhoopar dazzles in this monochromatic regal Kashmiri look

The actor is currently seen in TV series Sherdil Shergill which is aired on Colors TV.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

By: Mohnish Singh

The festive season is here. Great food, festivity, and of course dressing up to make many heads turn is what we all aspire for, isn’t it?

Are you also looking for ways to add the dapper factor to your Indian look this time? Dheeraj Dhoopar may have a perfect solution for you. Dheeraj has been creating some sensation in the glam world with all his traditional outfits in the past.

The actor is well-known for his sassy styling by donning the best of them. He was seen wearing many Indian, Indo-western, and desi Punjabi looks at various events and festivals.

And now with this new Desi avatar, he is making some noise, yet again. The actor looks every bit dapper with this finely embroidered monochromatic long jacket topped on plain silk seen in an all-white Kurta-pajama. His ethnic avatar with a two-colored asymmetrical kurta is getting everyone inspired to go minimalistic yet imperial.

Time and again, he has proved that it is not what you wear but carrying it off with panache is that makes all the difference.

Dheeraj is currently seen in the serial ‘Sherdil Shergill’ which is aired on Colors TV.

