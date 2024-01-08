Entertainment

‘Devara’ Teaser: Jr NTR turns the sea red with his brutal avatar

Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of the film.

Actor Jr NTR (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

And the wait is finally over. The teaser of the Jr NTR-starrer Devara is out.

The teaser begins by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. Jr NTR roars as Devara in a different avatar.

In the clip, one can see NTR washing a D-shaped weapon with blood in the sea and revealing why it is called a “Red Sea” with a powerful dialogue in his roaring voice that offers the much-needed high.

The dialogue loosely translates to – “This sea seems to have seen more blood than fish; hence, it is called the Red Sea.”

Sharing the link, NTR Jr took to Instagram and wrote, “Here’s the Devara glimpse…”

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of the film.

