  • Thursday, August 05, 2021
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight sets August 27 release date in India

By: Mohnish Singh

Knight is now set to arrive in India on August 27. The David Lowery directorial will get a theatrical release in the country by PVR Pictures.

The Green Knight follows the journey of Sir Gawain, played by Patel, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew who seeks to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a mythical, dangerous and gigantic entity. Actor Ralph Ineson plays the Green Knight, Sean Harris stars as King Arthur and Alicia Vikander as Esel.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint MD, PVR Ltd. said the team is excited to release the film after an “unprecedented year for the global entertainment industry” due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It is reassuring to have cinemas reopen across the country and in most parts of the world. With the growing interest in The Green Knight and our other films as a result of their recognition from the audiences and critics, we are looking forward to showing The Green Knight to audiences on the big screen,” Bijli said in a statement.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said the team is aiming to start a “steady supply” of international films. “No one wants films back on the big screens more than we do. We are looking forward to supporting our partners in exhibition with the release of The Green Knight on August 27 and with a steady supply of other world-class films, while also giving moviegoers an opportunity to see some amazing films. We are grateful to our movie studios and filmmaking partners for working with us and responding to these circumstances,” he said.

In India, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, have allowed cinemas to resume operations. Delhi has also permitted theatres to open at 50 per cent capacity.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

