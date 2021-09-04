Dev Patel’s The Green Knight lands a UK release date

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long wait, cinemagoers in the UK can finally watch Dev Patel’s medieval fantasy drama The Green Knight (2021) in theatres. According to a popular publication, the film is set to debut in cinemas across the UK on September 24.

Entertainment Film Distributors is bringing the film to screens, having made a deal with Amazon Prime Video. It means that alongside its theatrical release, the David Lowery directorial will also become available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in Arthurian times, The Green Knight follows the journey of Sir Gawain, played by Patel, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew who seeks to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a mythical, dangerous and gigantic entity.

The film, which has received glowing reviews from critics, is based on the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and also features actor Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight, Sean Harris as King Arthur and Alicia Vikander as Esel.

UK-based fans of Patel were left mighty disappointed earlier this summer when the theatrical release of The Green Knight was suddenly yanked. After the US premiere on July 30, the film was set to hit the marquee in the UK on August 6, but the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the country threw a wrench into the works, delaying the film’s release. But now, fans can finally enjoy the film in theatres starting from September 24.

