  Thursday, March 16, 2023
Dev Patel to play disgraced Pakistani entrepreneur in limited series The Key Man

Patel will also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming thriller, Monkey Man where he wears many hats as its star, writer, director, and producer.

Dev Patel (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in David Lowery’s The Green Knight, a film widely considered to be one of the best of 2021, actor Dev Patel is set to appear in an upcoming limited series The Key Man from Miramax Television.

In addition to essaying the central character, Patel also executive produces it along with Scott Delman and Florence Sloan.

Set in the Middle East, The Key Man is adapted from the novel of the same name from Wall Street Journal reports Simon Clark and Will Louch.

The project is based on real events and focuses on disgraced Pakistani entrepreneur Arif Naqvi who founded the Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group and deceived a number of high-profile personalities including businessmen, clerics, and politicians with fraudulent investments. However, his firm was later liquefied due to accusations of fraud.

Meanwhile, Dev Patel will also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming thriller, Monkey Man where he wears many hats as its star, writer, director, and producer.

The film, which also stars Sikander Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala, marks his directorial debut. He will next be seen in the adventure comedy, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, co-starring Ralph Fiennes and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

