  Monday, October 11, 2021
Entertainment

“Dev Patel is a great guy to work with,” says Sikandar Kher about working with the BAFTA winning actor in Monkey Man

Dev Patel (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sikandar Kher, who received positive response for his performance in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya (2020), is quite excited about his upcoming film Monkey Man, which will mark his foray into Hollywood. The action-thriller has been co-produced and directed by the BAFTA Award-winning actor Dev Patel who also plays the male lead in it.

Talking to an Indian publication, Kher reveals that he bagged the film on the basis of an old audition he had done five years ago through the late casting agent, Seher Latif. “The producer, Jomon Thomas, and director Dev Patel did not have my contact. They had to take it from my father (Anupam Kher) with whom they had worked in Hotel Mumbai (2018). Last year in September, I got a call from Dev saying even after fours years, they had not found anyone for the role and asked if I was still interested in doing the film. The answer was an instant yes. He sent across the script and we started filming in Indonesia. Dev is a great guy to work with. Even though this is his directorial debut, the confidence he was instilling in me was amazing. It was an absolute joy to be a part of this Netflix film.”

Aside from Money Man, Kher has added a few more exciting projects to his upcoming line-up. He plays a pivotal part in Vasan Bala’s Monica O My Darling and also returns to reprise his role in Aarya 2. The actor has signed on to feature in a couple of more streaming shows.

“I was shooting for Monkey Man when I got a call from Vasan Bala for Monica O My Darling. I had always wanted to work with him. He sent me the script, which I read while waiting at the airport for a flight. It was so engrossing that I could not say no to it. So, as soon as I wrapped up the shoot for Aarya 2, I moved on to Vasan’s Monica O My Darling. It was a great experience working with him on the film,” Sikandar shares.

Also starring Sharlto Copley and Sobhita Dhulipala, Monkey Man is set to start streaming on Netflix soon.

