Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,408
Total Cases 30,946,074
Today's Fatalities 624
Today's Cases 38,792
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,408
Total Cases 30,946,074
Today's Fatalities 624
Today's Cases 38,792

Business

Despite challenges Boohoo boss remains on track to grow brand

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

RECOVERING from challenges and controversies was tough for Boohoo boss John Lyttle, but he remains committed to grow the online fast-fashion brand, The Times reported.

“It was tough. There’s no point in saying it was easy, it was tough,” he said about the past year.

Lyttle, 54, managed the firm through the pandemic, dealt with the sudden death of his 20-year-old son and a scandal about alleged illegal conditions in Boohoo’s Leicester supply chain.

Despite all these challenges, the online retailer grew 41 per cent last year.

“…we managed our way through Covid, we had all the media and investor attention last summer but we also acquired six new brands, opened two warehouses and a London office . . . As I keep telling people, ‘If you want to grow you’re gonna have to take on operations like that’,” he said.

“Boohoo works on speed. We can replenish within days and weeks so even if we get something totally wrong, it’s not a disaster,” Lyttle added.

Cofounded by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane in 2006, Boohoo became an online platform of 13 fashion brands last year, compared with the one womenswear brand  when it was floated in 2014.

He scoffed at the rhetoric that online retail is responsible for the decline of the high street, the newspaper said.

“It’s like saying the motorcar is destroying the horse and cart. Things are progressing and everyone has to progress with that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Boohoo suffered a big blow when an investigation revealed textile workers were paid £3.50 an hour in unsafe conditions in Leicester.

A report by Alison Levitt QC, commissioned and made public by the retailer, underlined that senior bosses knew about the unacceptable working conditions and poor treatment of workers.

He added that the Boohoo’s decision to make the report public highlights the company’s commitment to fix the problem.

Boohoo strategy

“If we get something totally wrong, it’s not a disaster,” Lyttle said of Boohoo’s strategy.

He further said the company had already started to fix its UK supply chain before the issue came to limelight, but the pandemic delayed its efforts.

“The issue we really had was unauthorised subcontracting. We should have had better controls on that, that was the big issue,” he added.

To fix the problem, Boohoo culled its Leicester supply chain. It dropped more than 60, and is currently working with 66 larger factories that can work more effectively at one place.

The firm used to make 50 per cent of its clothes in the UK a few years ago, which has now shrunk to 20 per cent. It now relies more on overseas suppliers that can accommodate its rapid growth.

Moreover, Boohoo is building a “model factory” in Leicester this year to prove that it is possible to manufacture in the UK and pay staff a fair wage.

“There will always be something that we could have done quicker, there’ll always be something that needs a bit more time and effort. But it’s about how we approach it and how we learn as we grow,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Adani Group’s market cap tops £72 billion in current fiscal
Business
UK banks to play key role as Covid support schemes unwind
Business
Flipkart raises £2.6 billion in latest funding
Business
Corporate funding in global solar sector rises three-folds, report says
Business
PrimaryBid app opens opportunities for ordinary investors
UK
Indian bidder drops out of race to run National Lottery
Business
Pakistan may face gas shortage in September-October
Business
Amul wins trademark violation case in Canada court
Business
Texts linked to Greensill wiped from government issued phones
INTERNATIONAL
Freedom of internet is under attack, warns Google boss Sundar Pichai
UK
Pay of London’s top executives to be linked to diversity
Business
GFG signs deal with Glencore to refinance aluminium unit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s production denies the allegations of…
Morgan returns to lead England after squad Covid outbreak
We won together. We lost together
‘Racism is systemic in England, UK government breaching UN’s anti-racism…
Live Andar Bahar – Playing Tips and Guides
Racist trolls target NHS GP for snacking at Wimbledon