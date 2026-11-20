Highlights



China's Denza Bao 5 SUV towed a 180 tonne Boeing 747 using just two wheels.

The unusual test took place at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, England.

The £69,500 plug in hybrid SUV completed three towing runs, showcasing its advanced powertrain.

Chinese SUV Denza Bao 5 has managed to do something that would seem almost impossible for a vehicle of its size, pull a Boeing 747 jumbo jet while on just two wheels.

The vehicle in question is the Denza Bao 5, a plug-in hybrid SUV from BYD's luxury car brand Denza. Designed to rival the Land Rover Defender, the rugged 4x4 recently demonstrated its pulling power by towing a retired Boeing 747-400 weighing approximately 180 tonnes.

The unusual demonstration took place at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, where the SUV completed three runs, first using all four wheels, then three and finally just two.

The final attempt made the stunt particularly remarkable, as the vehicle managed to move the humongous aircraft with only the two wheels on one side of its body.

How the Denza Bao 5 managed to pull a Boeing 747

The SUV covered a total distance of 1,600 metres while towing the aircraft across the three runs. The final two wheel attempt required additional preparation, including removing the passenger seats, adding 4,500kg of ballast and fitting stabilisers to help maintain balance.

Despite these changes, Denza said the vehicle retained its standard plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Bao 5 combines a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine with three electric motors, producing approximately 536bhp and 760Nm of torque. Its electric motors help distribute power where traction is needed, showcasing its Dual Mode Off road (DMO) technology.

The company described the challenge as an ambitious test designed to push the limits of its advanced plug-in hybrid system.

A £70,000 rival to the Land Rover Defender

The Denza Bao 5 is not an ordinary budget SUV. Starting at around £69,500 in the UK, it is positioned in the premium off road market, competing with established names such as the Land Rover Defender. It offers a boxy exterior and a technology focused interior, alongside an electric only driving range of up to 56 miles.

However, the Boeing 747 stunt does not mean the SUV can officially tow aircraft sized loads in everyday use. Its standard braked towing capacity is 2,500kg, far below the weight of the jumbo jet.

Instead, the demonstration was designed to highlight the vehicle's traction, suspension and powertrain capabilities. The Bao 5's extraordinary performance has given the brand an unusual way to attract attention.