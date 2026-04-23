7 per cent in the UK have attempted DIY dentistry at home

Nearly 1 in 10 unable to access NHS dental care

Emergency dental costs average £1,226

If you feel like dental care is getting more expensive and harder to access, you’re not imagining it. A growing number of people in the UK are now turning to DIY dentistry, not by choice, but because they feel they have no other option.

New research suggests around 7 per cent of people have carried out some form of dental treatment at home, either on themselves or a family member. This includes everything from pulling out teeth with pliers to filing chipped teeth or even attempting to drain abscesses using sharp tools.

The numbers begin to explain why. Nearly a third of those who tried DIY methods said private dental care was simply too expensive, while 30 per cent said they could not get an appointment through the NHS. At the same time, the average cost of a dental emergency has climbed to £1,226, pushing some households towards riskier alternatives.

When the dentist feels out of reach

For many, the issue starts with access. Just under one in ten people, around 9 per cent, said they were unable to access NHS dental care at all. In some parts of the country, the problem is even more visible.

Cities like Bristol top the list of so-called dental deserts, where 23 per cent report difficulty accessing NHS treatment. Cardiff follows at 18 per cent, while Stoke-on-Trent and Plymouth stand at 12 per cent each. Plymouth also leads in another way, with 14 per cent of residents admitting to trying DIY dental treatments, followed by Glasgow and Manchester.

In the absence of appointments, many are turning to social media videos for guidance. Nearly half of those attempting home treatments said they relied on clove oil, numbing oils or other remedies to manage pain. More than a third admitted to pulling out a loose or painful tooth themselves, while others tried gluing crowns back, filing teeth or draining infections.

Consumer expert Vix Leyton from thinkmoney reportedly said in a news report that what sounds extreme is becoming more common in households struggling to access care. She added that DIY dentistry often makes problems worse and more expensive to fix later.

At the same time, the cost structure within the NHS itself is changing. Following new contract reforms introduced in England in April, a basic band 1 check-up now costs £27.90. In Wales, a similar check-up is around £24.50. Scotland continues to offer free check-ups initially, with patients paying 80 per cent of further treatment costs, while Northern Ireland follows a percentage-based system with capped charges.

Outside the NHS, private dental care varies widely. A standard check-up can range from £35 to £80, with prices typically higher in London and the Southeast. For many patients, the gap between NHS access and private affordability is becoming harder to bridge.

A system under pressure

What emerges is not just a story about rising costs, but about access, availability and choices people feel forced to make.

Leyton reportedly said in a news report that DIY dentistry is not a lifestyle choice but a sign of a system under strain. When appointments are unavailable or unaffordable, people begin to look for alternatives at home, even if those choices carry risks.

The government has said recent reforms are aimed at improving access to urgent care and prioritising those with the greatest need. Whether that translates into easier access on the ground remains to be seen.

For now, the trend is clear. Dental care is becoming more expensive, access is uneven, and some patients are stepping in to fill the gap themselves.