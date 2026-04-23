Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NHS cancer detection is stuck at 55 per cent. Here's why

Early diagnosis rates stuck at 55 per cent despite rising cases and new screening programmes

NHS cancer detection is stuck at 55 per cent. Here's why

Government targets 75 per cent early cancer detection by 2035, but Cancer Research UK says progress is falling short

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 23, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • One cancer diagnosis every 80 seconds in UK.
  • Early detection unchanged since 2013.
  • 107,000 patients wait over two months for treatment.
The NHS is not catching cancers any earlier than it did ten years ago. While 403,000 people now get a cancer diagnosis each year, the proportion caught at early stages stays around 55 per cent, barely changed from 54 per cent in 2013.

Cancer Research UK's latest report shows the detection system is not working well enough.

Michelle Mitchell, the charity's chief executive, called the findings "deeply worrying" and warned that "without urgent action, we won't see rates of improvements in cancer survival and outcomes that cancer patients deserve and expect."

New cases have risen to 620 per 100,000 people, up from 610 ten years ago. This increase comes from more older people in the population, with obesity adding to the problem.

But the system meant to catch these cancers early has made almost no progress.

Regional performance drops

England shows the problem clearly. Early detection was 55.3 per cent in 2022, compared to 54.1 per cent in 2013. Wales actually got worse, falling from 52.9 per cent to 51.7 per cent over the same time.

Scotland managed a small rise from 50.9 per cent in 2016 to 51.3 per cent in 2023. Northern Ireland dropped from 54.9 per cent to 53.8 per cent between 2015 and 2022.

The government wants 75 per cent of cancers diagnosed early by 2035. Cancer Research UK says "the current trajectory falls short of this."

This target replaced an earlier NHS plan aiming for 2028, which is now seen as impossible to reach.

Some cancers get caught early more often than others. Melanoma, testicular, thyroid and breast cancers have the highest early detection rates.

Lung cancer and stomach cancers like oesophageal, stomach and pancreatic show the lowest rates.

Early detection makes a huge difference to survival. Analysis from Wales shows all breast cancer cases caught at stage one survived five years, compared to just 30 per cent at stage four.

For bowel cancer, stage one had over 90 per cent survival versus less than 10 per cent at late stages.

Lung cancer showed 55 per cent survival at stage one but only 3 per cent at late stages.

Around 107,000 cancer patients waited more than 62 days to start treatment across the UK in 2025.

The charity said NHS services struggle to cope with rising demand as the population grows and ages.

Screening problems continue

Lung cancer screening shows some promise. The programme targets 55 to 74-year-old current or former smokers and has started improving early detection. Cancer Research UK wants this available to more people.

Other screening programmes show worrying signs. Fewer people are taking up cervical and breast cancer screening.

The charity says fixing these programmes to get more people involved would catch an extra 11,000 cases each year.

The UK National Screening Committee is looking at prostate cancer screening but has said no to a national programme so far. Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer in the UK.

The national cancer plan published in February could help but needs proper funding. Cancer Research UK said the government's plan "could make a big difference, but only if it turns into improvements for cancer patients."

A Department of Health spokesman said the NHS did a record number of tests in the last 12 months, with £26 billion extra funding.

Fewer people are dying from cancer and more survive ten years or longer. But Cancer Research UK warned this progress might stop due to pressure on cancer services.

cancer research uknhshealthcareprostate cancercancer detection

Related News

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?
Fitness

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

More For You

Dental Treatment
Paying more for dental care? Here’s what’s really pushing people to DIY treatments
iStock

Paying more for dental care? Here’s what’s really pushing people to DIY treatments

  • 7 per cent in the UK have attempted DIY dentistry at home
  • Nearly 1 in 10 unable to access NHS dental care
  • Emergency dental costs average £1,226

If you feel like dental care is getting more expensive and harder to access, you’re not imagining it. A growing number of people in the UK are now turning to DIY dentistry, not by choice, but because they feel they have no other option.

New research suggests around 7 per cent of people have carried out some form of dental treatment at home, either on themselves or a family member. This includes everything from pulling out teeth with pliers to filing chipped teeth or even attempting to drain abscesses using sharp tools.

Keep ReadingShow less