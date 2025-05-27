Singer Demi Lovato marries musician Jordan Lutes in private California wedding surrounded by close friends

Demi Lovato is now a married woman. The 32-year-old singer and actor tied the knot with long-time partner Jordan "Jutes" Lutes over the weekend in California. The couple, who first met while working on her 2022 album Holy Fvck, kept things low-key but stylish, opting for a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Their love story began in the studio. Lutes co-wrote a few tracks on Demi’s album, including Substance and City of Angels, and the two started out as friends before things turned romantic months later. The connection deepened quickly. Lovato has often spoken about how supported and grounded she feels in the relationship.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes share a sweet moment together Instagram/ddlovato





In December 2023, Lutes proposed with a custom diamond ring. While they took their time enjoying the engagement, the wedding planning stayed calm and pressure-free. “We weren’t in a rush,” Lutes had said in an interview last year. “We just wanted to enjoy being together and not stress about the wedding.”

For the big day, Lovato chose a custom Vivienne Westwood gown in pearl-white silk with a corset-style bodice, elegant and true to her style. She later changed into a second Westwood piece for the reception: a sleek column dress adorned with draped pearls. The couple held a rehearsal dinner the day before, where Lovato wore a different bridal look in a more relaxed setting.





Over the past few months, both Demi and Jordan have shared glimpses of their excitement online. On Valentine’s Day this year, Lovato posted, “I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family.” The couple has always been open about the strength of their bond, with Lovato calling Lutes her “sweet angel” and “favourite person.”

While the guest list has been kept private, the event was photographed by Jose Villa, the same photographer who shot their engagement. For now, the couple plans to enjoy married life before thinking about the next steps, like starting a family.

Demi Lovato’s affectionate tribute to Jordan Lutes on Valentine’s Day Instagram/ddlovato





Lovato, who recently directed a documentary and is working on a new album, says she’s just soaking it all in. “Everything I do, I want to do with him,” she once said. And now, as husband and wife, they’ll get to do exactly that.